There's nothing like jamming, especially when it comes to sharing the stage with some top of the line musicians. Such was the case for those involved with the Chemokaze VI benefit this past weekend, which included some interesting pairings and a night full of rock covers all done for a good cause.

East Side Gamblers served as the house band at Nashville's Mercy Lounge Saturday night (Jan. 6), while a number of name guests trotted out some of their rock and metal favorites. Three quarters of Halestorm were on hand, with Lzzy Hale fronting a number of songs with Joe Hottinger and Josh Smith lending assistance. Hale can be seen above covering the moody Scorpions favorite "Still Loving You," while below you can see fan-shot videos of performances of Ratt's "Round and Round" and Judas Priest's "Freewheel Burning."

Hale stuck around to pair up with Aerosmith's Brad Whitford as she got to showcase her soulful side on "Last Child," rocking alongside the guitarist who was there for the birth of that slow chugging rocker. Whitford also got to share stage time with one of the night's other vocalists, Tyler Bryant of Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, as they took on Jimi Hendrix's "Foxey Lady."

Other guests of note during the evening included Skid Row's Rachel Bolan and KIX's Jimmy Chialfa, who lent a hand as East Side Gamblers took on AC/DC's "Beating Around the Bush." See footage of some of the performances below.

Lzzy Hale & East Side Gamblers Cover Judas Priest's "Freewheel Burning"

Halestorm Trio & East Side Gamblers Cover Ratt's "Round and Round"

Lzzy Hale Joins Brad Whitford & East Side Gamblers Cover of Aerosmith's "Last Child"

Tyler Bryant and Brad Whitford Join East Side Gamblers on Cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Foxey Lady"