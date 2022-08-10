Lzzy Hale Celebrates 25th Anniversary of First Halestorm Show With Old Photos

Though Halestorm's debut album came out in 2009, they'd been a band for quite a bit longer, and Lzzy Hale celebrated the 25th anniversary of their first live show by sharing some old photos of them on social media.

According to Hale's post, she and her younger brother, drummer Arejay Hale, were the only members of the band when they played their first performance on Aug. 9, 1997 at the Schuylkill County talent show in Pennsylvania. The day of the gig was also when they decided to name the band Halestorm.

"[We] stepped nervously on stage… well, I was nervous, I don’t think Arejay has ever been nervous in his life!" the singer reflected in the post's caption. "Armed with a Casio keyboard and a Frankensteined kit Arj had put together, half Sunlite kit, half vintage Ludwig, we played our original five-min opus 'Love Is Power,' it was the first song we’d ever written together, in lieu of a bridge to the song we put a drum solo in the middle."

The sibling duo ended up coming in third place at the talent show, and their family went out to dinner that night to celebrate the achievement.

"Lil bro and I planned our mission. 8/9/97 changed our lives forever. And so began our now 25 year journey. Happy Anniversary lil bro!"

Hale would've been just two months shy of her 14th birthday at the time, and Arejay would've been 10. See the photos in the post below, and check out a version of their aforementioned song "Love Is Power" underneath.

Of course, since recruiting guitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith, Halestorm have released five studio albums, won a Grammy and toured the world relentlessly, ultimately making them a household name within the rock 'n' roll community. They're currently on tour with The Pretty Reckless, Lilith Czar and The Warning — get tickets here now.

Halestorm - 'Love Is Power'