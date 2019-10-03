Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Will Be Honored at 2020 ‘She Rocks Awards’

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale is among a group of recipients to be honored at the 2020 She Rocks Awards. In conjunction with the Women's International Music Network, the ceremony aims to honor women of the past and present who have made an impact within the music industry.

2020 will be the Awards' eighth consecutive year, and has previously honored prominent musicians like Pat Benatar, Melissa Etheridge and more. Other recipients for the upcoming function include Suzi Quatro, one of the first female bass players in rock and roll to gain notoriety and songwriter / former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry and more.

Hosted by Marshall Amplification, the Awards show will be held during NAMM on Jan. 17, 2020 at the House of Blues Anaheim, and will feature live performances, speeches and more. Get tickets and see the rest of the honorees here.

Hale has claimed her stake as one of the best vocalists in rock and roll throughout her career fronting Halestorm. The band is currently out on tour with Godsmack, see the dates here.