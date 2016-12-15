Machinae Supremacy, ‘Into the Night World’ – Exclusive Album Stream

Get ready for a little something different. Swedish rockers Machinae Supremacy deliver power metal with a bit of 8-bit video game-inspired effects helping to round out their sound. The band's new Into the Night World album arrives tomorrow (Dec. 16) and we've teamed up with the group to give you an exclusive album stream.

The five-piece of Robert Stjarnstrom, guitarists Jonas Rorling and Tomi Luoma, bassist Andreas Gerdin and drummer Niklas Karvonen deliver an engaging effort, led by the single "My Dragons Will Decimate" and the title track.

"So stoked to finally be able to share this album with everyone, and awesome to have Loudwire bring it to the fans one day early! On Friday, Into The Night World hits all regular digital services, and pre-ordered CDs should start arriving in the mail. We can't wait to hear what you guys think," says singer Robert Stjarnstrom. Check out the album in full in the streaming player below.

If you like what you hear, you can go ahead and order Into the Night World via iTunes. The disc also drops tomorrow (Dec. 16) via Hubnester Records / BD Pop.

And look for Machinae Supremacy hitting the road in early 2017. The band's first U.S. tour kicks off at the MAGFest in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 7 and runs through a Jan. 21 gig in Dallas. Urizen, Danimal Cannon, Psychostick and Knight of the Round will join their tour on select dates. See all the shows below.

Machinae Supremacy, Into the Night World Album Stream

Machinae Supremacy 2017 U.S. Tour Dates:

1/7 -- Washington, D.C. -- MAGFest*

1/9 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. -- Saint Vitus*

1/10 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. -- Cattivo*

1/11 -- Warren, Mich. -- The Ritz*

1/12 -- Crest Hill, Ill. -- Bada Brew* (with Psychostick)

1/13 -- Valparaiso, Ind. -- Big Shot* (with Psychostick)

1/14 -- Dayton, Ohio -- Rockstar Pro Arena*

1/16 -- Clarksville, Tenn. -- The Warehouse

1/17 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- The Masquerade

1/18 -- Jefferson, La. -- Southport Hall

1/19 -- Houston, Texas -- BFE Rock Club

1/20 -- Austin, Texas -- Grizzly Hall

1/21 -- Dallas, Texas -- Trees - Dallas, TX