Machine Gun Kelly Forced to Change Album Artwork Due to Photo Similarities

Machine Gun Kelly recently revealed the artwork and track listing for his Tickets to My Downfall album, but fans shouldn't get too used to the artwork that was revealed. According to Kelly, he recently learned that the artwork was copied from a photo that they didn't have rights to, so he's in the process of replacing the cover art.

Kelly issued the artwork and track listing via social media this past week, but it didn't take long before the potential conflict was pointed out online, with one Twitter follower asking about the similarity between the pencil-drawn artwork of Kelly's cover and an actual photo that had been taken.

Kelly offered an explanation on Monday (Sept. 7), stating, "Found out that the album cover I released was essentially copied from a photo we do not own. I didn’t make this design so i apologize to the original artist. I’m in the process of replacing it right now."

The change will be a quick one for the musician as his Tickets to My Downfall album is on schedule for a Sept. 25 release. The album was produced by Blink-182's Travis Barker and features the drummer as well. It marks Kelly's initial venture into a more pop-punk sound. The album is a 15-track release, though there is a special Target edition that comes with four bonus tracks.

So far, the album has yielded the singles "Bloody Valentine," "Concert for Aliens" and "My Ex's Best Friend." Kelly recently received the MTV VMA for Best Alternative and also performed for the MTV VMA ceremony.