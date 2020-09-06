Fresh off his MTV Video Music Awards win, Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the key details for his pop-punk leaning new album, Tickets to My Downfall, which carries a Sept. 25 release date.

The album, which is being executive produced by Travis Barker, has also yielded the hits "Bloody Valentine," "Concert for Aliens" and "My Ex's Best Friend," with the latter featuring a guest turn by Blackbear.

The album has 15 tracks in total, though MGK also has a special edition for Target that comes with four bonus tracks - covers of Paramore's "Misery Business" and Rihanna's "Love on the Brain," as well as "Roll the Windows Up" and "In These Walls (My House)," with the latter track including a contribution from PVRS.

Pre-orders for the album are currently underway at this location, while you can also pre-order the Target release with the bonus cuts here.

In addition to his Best Alternative win at the MTV VMAs, Machine Gun Kelly performed a medley of songs from his Tickets to My Downfall album during the ceremony. Watch that performance here.

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall Artwork + Track Listing

Interscope Records

1. tickets to my downfall

2. kiss kiss

3. drunk face

4. bloody valentine

5. forget me too ft. halsey

6. all I know ft. trippie redd

7. lonely

8. WWIII

9. kevin and barracuda (interlude)

10. concert for aliens

11. my ex’s best friend ft. blackbear

12. jawbreaker

13. nothing inside ft. iann dior

14. banyan tree (interlude)

15. times of my life

Target Bonus Songs

16. misery business

17. roll the windows up

18. in these walls (my house) (with PVRS)

19. love on the brain