Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Artwork, Track List for Pop-Punk Album ‘Tickets to My Downfall’
Fresh off his MTV Video Music Awards win, Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the key details for his pop-punk leaning new album, Tickets to My Downfall, which carries a Sept. 25 release date.
The album, which is being executive produced by Travis Barker, has also yielded the hits "Bloody Valentine," "Concert for Aliens" and "My Ex's Best Friend," with the latter featuring a guest turn by Blackbear.
The album has 15 tracks in total, though MGK also has a special edition for Target that comes with four bonus tracks - covers of Paramore's "Misery Business" and Rihanna's "Love on the Brain," as well as "Roll the Windows Up" and "In These Walls (My House)," with the latter track including a contribution from PVRS.
Pre-orders for the album are currently underway at this location, while you can also pre-order the Target release with the bonus cuts here.
In addition to his Best Alternative win at the MTV VMAs, Machine Gun Kelly performed a medley of songs from his Tickets to My Downfall album during the ceremony. Watch that performance here.
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall Artwork + Track Listing
1. tickets to my downfall
2. kiss kiss
3. drunk face
4. bloody valentine
5. forget me too ft. halsey
6. all I know ft. trippie redd
7. lonely
8. WWIII
9. kevin and barracuda (interlude)
10. concert for aliens
11. my ex’s best friend ft. blackbear
12. jawbreaker
13. nothing inside ft. iann dior
14. banyan tree (interlude)
15. times of my life
Target Bonus Songs
16. misery business
17. roll the windows up
18. in these walls (my house) (with PVRS)
19. love on the brain
MTV Video Music Awards Rock Awards Winners by Year