Machine Gun Kelly’s Musical ‘Downfalls High’ Gets New Trailer + Release Date

Jerritt Clark, Getty Images

Shortly after the release of his No. 1 album Tickets to My Downfall, Machine Gun Kelly announced that he making a musical to accompany the album. Check out the new trailer for Downfalls High below — it's now confirmed for a Jan. 15 release.

The project, which MGK referred to as "a pop-punk Grease" to NME, only took the musician a few days to film alongside collaborative partner Mod Sun. “It was almost like shooting 14 music videos back-to-back, but with a narrative that’s outside of my personal life stories," he described of the concept.

Watch the trailer below.

The movie features narration from MGK himself, as well as Blink-182's Travis Barker. TikTok star Chase Hudson and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney play the two main characters in the story.

Visit DownfallsHigh.com for more details.

Machine Gun Kelly, Downfalls High Trailer

