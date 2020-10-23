Machine Gun Kelly Turning ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ Into a Musical

Machine Gun Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall album was an ambitious jump for the rapper into the world of pop-punk but he might not be done completing his vision. According to Kelly, he's making a musical based around the album.

The musician told NME that he views his Tickets to My Downfall musical as "a pop-punk Grease."

“I just shot it in four days with Mod Sun,” Kelly confirmed in the interview. “It was my first time directing.”

Kelly revealed that the idea started to emerge from an in-joke he had with Mod Sun, stating that they had to leave situations to "go and watch Grease 2."

“Maybe that joke sparked the whole idea, because now we’re making a new pop-punk Grease,” he said. “It was almost like shooting 14 music videos back-to-back, but with a narrative that’s outside of my personal life stories."

He continued, “It focuses on other characters, and then me and [Travis Barker] are just the narrators. It’s an interesting concept because it hasn’t been done for an album ever, maybe outside of like Pink Floyd’s The Wall.”

Last month, Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall became his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. The record sold 26,000 equivalent album units in the United States, factoring in both sales and streams as tallied by Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Of that total, 63,000 units were comprised of album sales rather than streaming equivalents.

Kelly is also currently taking part in the Halloween in Hell conceptual podcast, continuing to bolster his resume outside of music.