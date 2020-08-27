Machine Gun Kelly to Appear in Halloween Horror Musical Podcast

Machine Gun Kelly is scaring up something interesting for Halloween. The musician has joined an all-star lineup taking part in the first of its kind Halloween horror musical podcast.

Halloween in Hell will play out over four epic podcast transmissions, featuring MGK, acclaimed musician and performance artist Dana Dentata, recording artist/fashion icon iann dior and recent XXL Freshman class rapper 24kGoldn. All of the performers will also appear on an accompanying soundtrack.

The horror/comedy/musical podcast is set during Halloween, where 24kGoldn and metal mistress Dana Dentata find themselves trapped on a soundstage reminiscent of Hell, with a sadistic host who has lured them into a competition. It is there they must impress a jury of the damned (R.Kelly & Phil Spector) and rescue themselves from the clutches of evil. With each of the main cast playing fictional versions of themselves, these performers beckon listeners to follow them on a journey to hell and back.

The idea was conceived by Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt and Kelly himself, using the podcast format to add a fresh homage horror hits like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

You can look for Halloween in Hell to premiere Oct. 10 via all podcast platforms, while the series will also be accompanied by a four-part making-of documentary released as bonus content.