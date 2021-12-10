Machine Gun Kelly has been in a lot of headlines lately, mostly for his professional and personal achievements. However, that doesn't mean the musician doesn't have bad days, and he opened up about his emotional vulnerability on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I think I'm new to being vulnerable outside of songs. I see a lot of pictures of me and there's like, smiles on them," the rocker said, painting Barrymore's nails with his new line of UN/DN nail polish. "It's just weird though because I didn't feel good at all that day and I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don't feel like smiling."

"And I feel like this odd pressure because I don't want my fans to think that I'm taking something for granted so if I accept an award and I'm super smiley but behind the scenes, I was really... there was stuff going on," he continued. "I don't know, a lot of what I do is for other people, and I haven't given myself the time to just accept that it's okay to not be okay."

MGK tried to stray from the topic afterward, and Barrymore confessed that she actually likes him a lot more after hearing him expose himself mentally.

"I don't know who I am," Kelly later confessed, which is shown in the full airing of the episode. "I don't know what exists outside of the paper and pen, and the recordings that I make. That's who I've been comfortable with the whole time."

While he confirmed that the songs he writes and the stories in his lyrics are part of who he is, he doesn't want his entire existence to be related to the songs themselves, because he's still a human outside of his music.

Fortunately, Kelly added that his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, is one of the most compassionate people he's ever met, and is very supportive of him during his darker periods.

Watch both videos below — you'll even see a guest appearance from The Exorcist's Regan MacNeil.

Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Emotional Vulnerability

Machine Gun Kelly on The Drew Barrymore Show