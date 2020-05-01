Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has released "Bloody Valentine," the first single from his upcoming pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall.

Produced by MGK's long-time collaborator and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, "Bloody Valentine" is the latest in a string of forays into the rock world from the rapper — real name Colson Baker — who released the hit song "I Think I'm OKAY" with Barker and YUNGBLUD in 2019, and has recently been covering track by the likes of Paramore.

Check out "Bloody Valentine" below:

Taking to Twitter to comment on the single's release, Machine Gun Kelly stated: “This the most excited I’ve ever been about a song or an album... [It's a] must play while driving with all windows down during the daytime at least once, must air guitar/air drum in your room blasting it loud as fuck at least once, must send it to a friend, must listen at least 25 times.”

MGK has also spoken recently about how he hopes his new material will encourage more music fans to pick up a guitar.

“I hope that this project, for an audience broader than what’s already listening to music that has instruments in it, I hope that this album inspires some kids to go and pick a guitar up," he told Zane Lowe's New Music Daily. "Because it really is uncommon for a 15-year-old to have been to a concert where anyone’s playing an instrument. It is weird. But I’ve had plenty of people be like, ‘Dude, this is the first time I’ve ever seen someone play a guitar live, it’s crazy, I wanna do it.’'"

"Ultimately," he continued. "I hope that this is an album that lives with people for the rest of their lives — those albums that I remember coming out in the summer time, or in the fall time and I was back to school.”

Tickets to My Downfall is due to be released later this year.

"Bloody Valentine" Lyrics (via Genius):

[Verse 1]

The simulation just went bad

But you're the best I ever had

Like hand prints in wet cement

She touched me it's permanent

In my head, in my head

I couldn't hear anything you said but

In my head, in my head

I'm calling you girlfriend, what the fuck

[Chorus]

I don't do fake love, but I'll take some from you tonight

I know I've got to go but I might just miss the flight

I can't stay forever, let's play pretend

And treat this night like it'll happen again

You'll be my bloody valentine tonight

[Verse 2]

I'm overstimulated and I'm sad

I don't expect you to understand

It's nothing less than true romance

Or am I just making a mess

In my head in my head

I'm laying naked with you yeah

In my head, in my head

I'm ready to die holding your hand

[Chorus]

I don't do fake love, but I'll take some from you tonight

I know I've got to go but I might just miss the flight

I can't stay forever, let's play pretend

And treat this night like it'll happen again

You'll be my bloody valentine tonight

[Bridge]

I can't hide

How I feel about you

Inside

Id give everything up

Tonight

If I could just have you be mine

Be mine baby baby

I can’t hide

How I feel about you

Inside

I’d give everything up

Tonight

If I could just have you be mine

Be mine baby

(i can not hide these feelings, no

I can not hide these feelings

I’d give up everything for you

I’d give up everything)

[Chorus]

I don't do fake love, but I'll take some from you tonight

I know I've got to go, but I might just miss the flight

I can't stay forever, let's play pretend

And treat this night like it'll happen again

You'll be my bloody valentine tonight

