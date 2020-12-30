Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ Album Transformed Into Children’s Lullabies

Earlier this year we brought you Sparrow Sleeps transforming Coheed and Cambria's "Welcome Home" into a sleep-time treat with a lullaby version performed on the celeste. Now the duo of Casey Cole and Peter Lockhart are adapting one of the year's biggest records - Machine Gun Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall - into a full-fledged collection of lullabies that will send your toddlers off to dreamland.

This edition, dubbed Tickets to My Nap Time, finds Cole and Lockhart transitioning the songs from the catchy pop-punk gem into something more delicate for tiny ears. "Bloody Valentine," "Concert for Aliens" and "My Ex's Best Friend" join the album's deeper cuts (minus interludes) re-imagined with bells and strings.

For those unfamiliar with Sparrow Sleeps, Cole is an Indiana-based composer and father to his daughter Sparrow, who somewhat accidentally started the project after Cole created a handful of lullabies for her and then released them on the Internet. Lockhart is a designer who came into the picture designing covers and promo materials. Together they've taken on translating the music of some of their favorite acts into lullabies. You can check out other offerings via the Sparrow Sleeps website.

As for the MGK-centric album, you can hear the "title track" below and pick up the full Tickets to My Nap Time set via the platform of your choosing here.

Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall album became the rapper-turned-rocker's first chart-topping record. It also topped Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. Both "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend" were Top 5 singles on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

Sparrow Sleeps, "title track" (Machine Gun Kelly Lullaby Version)

Sparrow Sleeps, Tickets to My Nap Time Artwork + Track Listing

Sparrow Sleeps

1. "title track"

2. "kiss kiss"

3. "drunk face"

4. "bloody valentine"

5. "forget me too"

6. "all i know"

7. "lonely"

8. "WWIII"

9. "concert for aliens"

10. "my ex's best friend"

11. "jawbreaker"

12. "nothing inside"

13. "play this when i'm gone"