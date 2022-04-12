Machine Head have just announced Of Kingdom of Crown, a concept album which will feature the trio of songs that comprised last year's Arrows in Words From the Sky EP as well as the burly new single, "Choke on the Ashes of Your Hate."

This new song appears second on the Of Kingdom and Crown track listing (seen at the bottom of the page beneath the album artwork) and opens with some seriously frantic fretwork as mainman Robb Flynn discharges another one of his signature thrashing grooves.

Watch the music video for "Choke on the Ashes of Your Hate" below.

Commenting on the upcoming record, Machine Head's first since the divisive 2018 release Catharsis, Flynn said, “Thanks to my two teenage boys my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called Attack On Titan. The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no “good" or "bad" guy, both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being, but make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil. The opening track 'SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR' is basically our character No. 1’s origin story."

Concerning the two main characters, a press release detailed them as follows:

Character No. 1 Ares: (pronounced Aries), our main, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character No. 2 Eros: (pronounced Arrows) the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

Of Kingdom and Crown will be released on Aug. 26 through Nuclear Blast/Imperium Recordings with a vinyl release date of Nov. 25. Pre-order your copy here.

Flanking Flynn on this album are bassist Jared MacEachern, drummer Matt Alston and guitarist Vogg (Decapitated).

Machine Head, "Choke on the Ashes of Your Hate" Lyrics

Faithless weaponize, mass corrupted lies, poison everything

False conspiracy, soulless enemy, dead for all to see

Look around and see the great decay

Violence turns the fearful into slaves Choke

On the ashes of your

Hate

And it’s far too late

Look around and see, the great hypocrisy

Glittering inside its rotting cage Sick society, lost in vanity, paid to slowly die

Lifeless reprobate, soul incarcerate, cutting like a knife

Shoving their vile venom down our throats like Klonopin

Force feed their lies back like medicine Choke

On the ashes of your

Hate

And it’s far too late

Look around and see, the great hypocrisy

Glittering inside this rotting cage Chaos cratering

Riots, anarchy

Lawlessness abounds

All of us hell-bound

We’re the damaged ones

Left with the damage done

We don’t care no more

This is fucking war Mutator bastard

Bow to your master

Dead men, no worry

Welcome hell’s fury Mock and penalize, vex and victimize, starving refugee

Race identity, burning you and me, cinders char the free

Lowing like a shackled animal

Day of slaughter only time will tell Choke

On the ashes of your

Hate

And it’s far too late

Look around and see, the great hypocrisy

Glittering inside this rotting cage

Machine Head, "Choke on the Ashes of Your Hate" Music Video

Machine Head, Of Kingdom and Crown Album Art + Track Listing

Machine Head, 'Of Kingdom and Crown' Nuclear Blast / Imperium Recordings loading...

01. "SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR"

02. "CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE"

03. "BECØME THE FIRESTØRM"

04. "ØVERDØSE"

05. "MY HANDS ARE EMPTY"

06. "UNHALLØWED"

07. "ASSIMILATE"

08. "KILL THY ENEMIES"

09. "NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS"

10. "BLØØDSHØT"

11. "RØTTEN"

12. "TERMINUS"

13. "ARRØWS IN WØRDS FRØM THE SKY"