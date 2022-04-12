Machine Head Debut New Song, Announce Concept Album Inspired by ‘Attack on Titan’ Anime TV Show
Machine Head have just announced Of Kingdom of Crown, a concept album which will feature the trio of songs that comprised last year's Arrows in Words From the Sky EP as well as the burly new single, "Choke on the Ashes of Your Hate."
This new song appears second on the Of Kingdom and Crown track listing (seen at the bottom of the page beneath the album artwork) and opens with some seriously frantic fretwork as mainman Robb Flynn discharges another one of his signature thrashing grooves.
Watch the music video for "Choke on the Ashes of Your Hate" below.
Commenting on the upcoming record, Machine Head's first since the divisive 2018 release Catharsis, Flynn said, “Thanks to my two teenage boys my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called Attack On Titan. The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no “good" or "bad" guy, both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being, but make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil. The opening track 'SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR' is basically our character No. 1’s origin story."
Concerning the two main characters, a press release detailed them as follows:
- Character No. 1 Ares: (pronounced Aries), our main, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.
- Character No. 2 Eros: (pronounced Arrows) the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.
Of Kingdom and Crown will be released on Aug. 26 through Nuclear Blast/Imperium Recordings with a vinyl release date of Nov. 25. Pre-order your copy here.
Flanking Flynn on this album are bassist Jared MacEachern, drummer Matt Alston and guitarist Vogg (Decapitated).
Machine Head, "Choke on the Ashes of Your Hate" Lyrics
Faithless weaponize, mass corrupted lies, poison everything
False conspiracy, soulless enemy, dead for all to see
Look around and see the great decay
Violence turns the fearful into slaves
Choke
On the ashes of your
Hate
And it’s far too late
Look around and see, the great hypocrisy
Glittering inside its rotting cage
Sick society, lost in vanity, paid to slowly die
Lifeless reprobate, soul incarcerate, cutting like a knife
Shoving their vile venom down our throats like Klonopin
Force feed their lies back like medicine
Choke
On the ashes of your
Hate
And it’s far too late
Look around and see, the great hypocrisy
Glittering inside this rotting cage
Chaos cratering
Riots, anarchy
Lawlessness abounds
All of us hell-bound
We’re the damaged ones
Left with the damage done
We don’t care no more
This is fucking war
Mutator bastard
Bow to your master
Dead men, no worry
Welcome hell’s fury
Mock and penalize, vex and victimize, starving refugee
Race identity, burning you and me, cinders char the free
Lowing like a shackled animal
Day of slaughter only time will tell
Choke
On the ashes of your
Hate
And it’s far too late
Look around and see, the great hypocrisy
Glittering inside this rotting cage
Machine Head, "Choke on the Ashes of Your Hate" Music Video
Machine Head, Of Kingdom and Crown Album Art + Track Listing
01. "SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR"
02. "CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE"
03. "BECØME THE FIRESTØRM"
04. "ØVERDØSE"
05. "MY HANDS ARE EMPTY"
06. "UNHALLØWED"
07. "ASSIMILATE"
08. "KILL THY ENEMIES"
09. "NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS"
10. "BLØØDSHØT"
11. "RØTTEN"
12. "TERMINUS"
13. "ARRØWS IN WØRDS FRØM THE SKY"