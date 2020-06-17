Machine Head + Killswitch Engage Release Song Inspired by George Floyd + Ahmaud Arbery Deaths

Machine Head and Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach have teamed up for a new song inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests. “Stop the Bleeding” was written following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd addressing the incidents directly through the song’s lyrics.

“Being asked to be part of this song is an honor,” Leach says. “Yes, because it’s Machine Head, but more importantly, this is a message that needs to be heard and spread. These issues concerning abuses of power and racism are timeless. I have written about these previously, and I’ll write about them again. I think Robb [Flynn, Machine Head] really nailed this one, both lyrically and sonically. My hope is this song helps awaken those who hear it.”

“Robb has been a frequent voice of the voiceless in these times, so teaming up with him is a no brainer. We need more of our metal community to speak out on social issues and help raise awareness, especially during these crucial times. Music is the soundtrack to our lives, it transcends language and culture. This is the reason we as musicians need to do our part to spark thought and discussion on these types of issues. We can make a difference through music and we can help stop the bleeding.”

Robb Flynn describes how the collaboration came together. “I had been speaking with Jesse for maybe six months about singing on the song, as it always had a little bit of a Killswitch vibe to me. Unfortunately – or fortunately – our schedules hadn’t lined up, but with the subsequent lockdown from coronavirus, we had time to make it work. After what happened to George Floyd, I sent him the lyrics I’d written and he replied saying he was, “100 per cent on board.” Jesse is someone I consider to be a pioneer and in many ways, one of the men who changed the face of metal. His contribution to this song made it extremely powerful and it’s an honor to have him be a part of it.”

Check out the lyrics to “Stop the Bleeding” below.

The endless scroll of human tragedy

I swipe along as the days go by

Another brother murdered out in the streets

I connect to the shame, we don’t know what it’s like Born lucky cause the color of skin

America your heart is caving in

Somehow I thought this was the land of the free

Where is our humanity?

Our humanity Beating after beating

Throat choked under knee

Help me please

Because I can’t breathe

Just stop the bleeding Body after body

Piles up in the streets

Stand and fight

Not another life

Just stop the bleeding And some will claim it’s a conspiracy

The fake news out to undermine

When riots fight off white supremacy

Never given a choice, so they’re drawing a line I stare and look out at the world in disgust

These men are dying over nothing just

Good men stand up and show your bravery

For a lost democracy

Our democracy Beating after beating

Throat choked under knee

Help me please

Because I can’t breathe

Just stop the bleeding Body after body

Piles up in the streets

Stand and fight

Not another life

Just stop the bleeding Our strife

Our struggle

Fight through these open wounds Beating after beating

Throat choked under knee

Help me please

Because I can’t breathe

Just stop the bleeding Body after body

Piled up in the streets

Stand and fight

Not another life

Just stop the bleeding now Our strife

Our struggle

Fight through these open wounds

Machine Head have also released a b-side to “Stop the Bleeding” called “Bulletproof.” “The lyrics for ‘Bulletproof’ were finished in the aftermath of not only the Ahmaud Arbery murder at the hands of white supremacist, but everything twisting out of control in our World. The isolation and craziness of the pandemic, the lockdown protesters storming government buildings with AR-15s, as well as the blatant lies and conspiracies pouring out of our political leaders mouths, hour by hour, day after day.”

Listen to the new Machine Head song featuring Jesse Leach in the video below.

MACHINE HEAD - Stop The Bleeding feat. Jesse Leach (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)