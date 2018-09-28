Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn has released a follow-up statement to his video earlier today (Sept. 28) revealing what was perceived to be the band's farewell tour, and the departures of both guitarist Phil Demmel and drummer Dave McClain.

"I've been getting a lot of texts based on the video that I did earlier today on Facebook Live, and I just wanted to clarify that this is the farewell tour of this lineup; this era of Machine Head," he explained. "This is not the farewell tour of Machine Head. It's been a very emotional 48 hours, and I very well could have said that weird on Facebook Live - or not as good as I could have. And while the future of MachineHead is uncertain..." The clip ends abruptly at that point in his dialogue. You can watch it in full below.



View this post on Instagram Update to FB Live A post shared by robbflynn (@robbflynn) on Sep 28, 2018 at 4:27pm PDT



In his initial video, Flynn lamented the loss of his two longtime bandmates, but offered praise of their abilities and their character. He promised their upcoming tour will be a celebration of this era of Machine Head and that he will have to do some "soul-searching." You can check out a full list of dates and locations for the trek below.

10/04 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

10/06 Missoula, MT – The Wilma

10/08 Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

10/09 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

10/10 Saskatoon, SK – Louis

10/12 Winnipeg, MB – The Garrick

10/13 Minot, ND – The Original

10/15 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue (rescheduled show)

10/17 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre (rescheduled show)

10/18 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s (rescheduled show)

10/19 Kansas City, MO – Truman

10/20 Joliet, IL – The Forge

10/22 Cleveland, OH – Agora (rescheduled show)

10/23 Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection

10/24 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre (rescheduled show)

10/26 Ft. Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

10/27 Columbus, OH – Newport

10/29 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE (rescheduled show)

10/30 Hartford, CT – The Webster

10/31 Huntington, NY – Paramount

11/02 Sayreville, NJ – Starland

11/03 Richmond, VA – National

11/04 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

11/07 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

11/09 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

11/10 Nashville, KY – Exit In

11/11 Charlotte, NC – Underground

11/13 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

11/14 Tampa, FL – The Ritz

11/16 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

11/17 Austin, TX – Emos

11/18 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s

11/20 Tucson, AZ – Club X

11/21 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

11/23 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

11/24 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst