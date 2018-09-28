New Machine Head Statement Released, Future Is ‘Uncertain’ Says Robb Flynn
Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn has released a follow-up statement to his video earlier today (Sept. 28) revealing what was perceived to be the band's farewell tour, and the departures of both guitarist Phil Demmel and drummer Dave McClain.
"I've been getting a lot of texts based on the video that I did earlier today on Facebook Live, and I just wanted to clarify that this is the farewell tour of this lineup; this era of Machine Head," he explained. "This is not the farewell tour of Machine Head. It's been a very emotional 48 hours, and I very well could have said that weird on Facebook Live - or not as good as I could have. And while the future of MachineHead is uncertain..." The clip ends abruptly at that point in his dialogue. You can watch it in full below.
In his initial video, Flynn lamented the loss of his two longtime bandmates, but offered praise of their abilities and their character. He promised their upcoming tour will be a celebration of this era of Machine Head and that he will have to do some "soul-searching." You can check out a full list of dates and locations for the trek below.
10/04 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
10/06 Missoula, MT – The Wilma
10/08 Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre
10/09 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
10/10 Saskatoon, SK – Louis
10/12 Winnipeg, MB – The Garrick
10/13 Minot, ND – The Original
10/15 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue (rescheduled show)
10/17 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre (rescheduled show)
10/18 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s (rescheduled show)
10/19 Kansas City, MO – Truman
10/20 Joliet, IL – The Forge
10/22 Cleveland, OH – Agora (rescheduled show)
10/23 Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection
10/24 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre (rescheduled show)
10/26 Ft. Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre
10/27 Columbus, OH – Newport
10/29 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE (rescheduled show)
10/30 Hartford, CT – The Webster
10/31 Huntington, NY – Paramount
11/02 Sayreville, NJ – Starland
11/03 Richmond, VA – National
11/04 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
11/07 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
11/09 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
11/10 Nashville, KY – Exit In
11/11 Charlotte, NC – Underground
11/13 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
11/14 Tampa, FL – The Ritz
11/16 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
11/17 Austin, TX – Emos
11/18 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s
11/20 Tucson, AZ – Club X
11/21 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
11/23 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
11/24 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst
