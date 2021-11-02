Iron Maiden, Tony Iommi + More Pay Tribute to Late Metal Journalist Malcolm Dome

Malcolm Dome, the legendary metal journalist and author who coined the term 'thrash metal,' has died at the age of 66.

An early champion of heavy metal as the New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene first emerged in the U.K., Dome began his writing career in 1979 at Record Mirror and, within two years, he co-authored Encyclopedia Metallica, which chronicled the development of the genre and its prime movers who pushed the boundaries of rock.

As Dome's career progressed, he moved on to write for Metal Fury magazine before taking root at Kerrang!, which would be the first of two stints at the long-running metal magazine, leaving in the mid-'80s and rejoining again in 1994 before departing again before the end of the century. As a journalist, Dome worked at the U.K. edition of Metal Hammer magazine in the '80s and launched his own magazine, RAW, in 1988.

In the late '90s, Dome transitioned to broadcasting and co-founded the U.K.'s first rock radio station, Rock Radio Network, in 1997, which later changed its name to TotalRock in 2000. He continued work as a writer with multiple publications and, over his lifetime, he

He was remembered warmly in a heartfelt tribute piece by Kerrang! as well as numerous rock and metal legends such as Iron Maiden, members of Black Sabbath, Lars Ulrich, Motley Crue and Gary Holt, who all expressed sorrow at his passing while sharing words that underscored his esteemed career, influence and personal character.

"He was fearless, intrepid, passionate and forthright as a journalist and latterly a broadcaster and we respected him immensely," wrote Iron Maiden.

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi said, "Malcolm was a lovely guy, he interviewed me many times and was always positive about the music. He was one of the first journalists to totally get metal," and shared a lighthearted anecdote of a relatively recent interaction and added, "We even worked together last year when he helped me sort out my Wikipedia entry. Sadly missed."

View more tributes below.

Loudwire extends our condolences to the Dome family, his many peers and all who counted him as a friend.

Rock + Metal Artists Pay Tribute to Late Journalist Malcolm Dome