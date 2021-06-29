Mammoth WVH Announce 2021 Headlining Tour Dates

Big milestones continue to happen for Mammoth WVH, the new band featuring Wolfgang Van Halen. Having debuted his Mammoth WVH band in a live setting on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live back in February, the group is now locked in for their first headline shows.

Mammoth WVH were recently announced as primary support for some of Guns N' Roses shows on the horizon, but they'll also be front and center closing out the night on a number of headline shows surrounding those Guns N' Roses dates as well.

"We are so excited to see you all," revealed a message trumpeting the new dates on the band's social media. After kicking off their touring supporting GN'R for three shows in late July / early August, Mammoth WVH will have their first headline show on Aug. 7 in Cleveland. At present, the band has dates booked into early October. See the full list of cities and venues below.

You can get your tickets for the upcoming shows at the Mammoth WVH website with the newly announced shows going on sale July 1. Pre-orders are available with the passcode: "WVH"

Mammoth WVH are touring in support of their newly released self-titled debut album.

Mammoth WVH 2021 Tour Dates

July 31 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium^

Aug. 03 - Boston, Mass, @ Fenway Park^

Aug. 05 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium^

Aug. 07 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues*

Aug. 08 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park^

Aug. 11 - Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome^

Aug. 13 - Missoula, Mont. @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium^

Aug. 16 - Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park^

Aug. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium^

Aug. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center^

Aug. 23 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune*

Aug. 25 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose^

Aug. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegant Stadium^

Aug. 29 - Tuscon, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre*

Aug. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Phoenix Suns Arena^

Sept. 01 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center^

Sept. 02 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's*

Sept. 04 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, KTBZ's Buzzfest (festival)

Sept. 05 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion, KEGL BFD 2021 (festival)

Sept. 08 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium^

Sept. 09 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts*

Sept. 11 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Sept. 12 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Sept. 14 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom*

Sept. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field^

Sept. 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center, KXXR Family Reunion (festival)*

Sept. 18 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest (festival)^

Sept. 21 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center^

Sept. 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center^

Sept. 25 - Camden, N.J. @ BB@T Pavilion, WWMMR MMR*B*Q (festival)*

Sept. 26 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Bank Arena^

Sept. 29 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena^

Oct. 01 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live*

Oct. 02 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hotel^

Oct. 03 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hotel^

* Solo Mammoth WVH Dates

^ Mammoth WVH supporting Guns N' Roses