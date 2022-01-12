The 'Young Guns' tour featuring co-headliners Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey was originally set to launch on Jan. 18 has now been postponed and a new series of U.S. and Canada dates has been announced.

"We take the health and safety of the bands, road crews, local venue staff and especially our fans very seriously. Due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge, we have decided to postpone the start of the 'Young Guns' tour to Feb. 20, 2022, in Denver Colorado," said the two acts in a press statement.

"Any performance that was scheduled prior to Feb. 20 in Denver has been rescheduled until after March 5. The shows scheduled from Feb. 20 through March 5 will remain as previously announced," the statement continued.

Only one of the original tour dates has to be canceled entirely and fans who had ticket for the Jan. 28 show in Portland, Maine, are eligible for a refund at the point of purchase. Additionally, new shows in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Connecticut were added and tickets for those stops go on sale on Jan. 14 at 10AM local time. For tickets, head here.

View the complete list of rescheduled 'Young Guns' tour dates directly below.

Rescheduled Mammoth WVH + Dirty Honey 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 20 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Feb. 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Feb. 22 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution

Feb. 24 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Feb. 25 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 01 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 02 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

March 04 — Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

March 05 — Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Casino

March 09 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

March 10 — San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre

March 12 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom*

March 13 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre

March 15 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

March 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

March 18 — Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

March 20 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre*

March 21 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

March 23 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

March 26 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

March 27 — New Haven, Conn. @ Toad's Place*

March 28 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

March 30 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

March 31 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

April 01 — Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

April 03 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

April 05 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

April 06 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

April 08 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

April 09 — Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

April 10 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Orlando

* On sale this Friday, January 14, 2022