Man Arrested After Wife’s Metal + Meth-Fueled ‘Death Party’

You might not always have a say in how you go, but a Minnesota man was arrested last week after holding a "death party"—supposedly at his wife's request—that included one final sexual encounter, taking methamphetamine and rocking out to her favorite song, "Metal Health" from Quiet Riot.

According to the Mankato Free Press, Searles resident Duane Arden Johnson, 58, was arrested late last week after his wife, Debra Lynn Johnson, 69, was found dead at their residence. Johnson had called 911, and police arrived at the house to find the words "Death Parde God Hell" written in red spray paint on the door.

Johnson told the police that he did not seek medical attention for his wife, as she did not want to die in a nursing home. The husband said he thought his wife had died at about 8:30 in the morning, but he waited until he was sure she had passed before calling 911.

According to Johnson, his wife had been in a nursing home and begged him to take her home to die. She had previously had two heart attacks and was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. She was also on anti-psychotic medication while dealing with mental illness.

Honoring his wife's alleged request, Johnson says he took her home where they had a "death party." The man stated that they had been "rocking out" to Quiet Riot's "Metal Health," and that they took methamphetamine after she stopped taking her medications. According to Johnson, his wife couldn't eat or drink so he used snow to wet her mouth. When she went into convulsions, she wouldn't allow him to call for help. He also revealed that they had had sex fewer than two hours before she died.