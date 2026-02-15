Manchester Orchestra Drummer Tim Very Dies at 42, Rockers + Fans Pay Tribute

Longtime Manchester Orchestra drummer Tim Very has died at the age of 42, the band confirmed over the weekend. Since then, many rockers and fans have paid tribute to the beloved musician.

Manchester Orchestra's Statement

Yesterday (Feb. 14), Manchester Orchestra shared an in-depth statement regarding Very’s passing.

“The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very,” their statement begins. “The most beloved human being any of us were lucky enough to know in this life. We’ve all been dreading sharing this news as we are all still in absolute disbelief.”

The band continued:

Tim was instantly likable and interacted with everyone he met with kindness and warmth. His laugh was infectious and he immediately made people feel invited and encouraged. His humor and energy were the very foundation that held together the entire MO universe. Strangers quickly became friends and friends became family. He had an undeniable light that was only matched by his dedication and love for the craft that he was clearly put on earth to do. No words can ever do him justice. Please know, if you are someone who loved Tim, he loved you too. The only thing that Tim loved more than creating music was being with his family. You’d be pressed to find a more joyful dad. We love you Tim, thank you for loving us. You are a force of positivity that will be a constant presence in the rest of our days.

You can see their full statement below:

As of this writing, no cause of death or precise date of death has been revealed.

Rockers Pay Tribute to Tim Very

So far, several rockers have shared heartfelt reactions to the news of Very’s passing.

For instance, Jenkem Revolt frontman James Koppert concisely wrote, “Absolutely devastated to hear about the death of Tim Very,” just as Fit for a King bassist/vocalist Ryan “Tuck” O’Leary simply tweeted: “Godspeed Tim Very.”

Elsewhere, Caustic Waves mastermind Neil Thomas expressed:

Today's early morning 10K run was soundtracked by: Manchester Orchestra - A Black Mile To The Surface I was very sad to hear about the passing of Manchester Orchestra drummer Tim Very, aged just 42. This is one of my favourite Manchester Orchestra albums. Andy Hull has a very unique voice, and his melodies are always well crafted. The drums are often beautifully understated, gently propelling on tracks like The Alien and The Sunshine. The thundering drums are the heartbeat of the epic closing track, The Silence, which is definitely one of the highlights. R.I.P. Tim

You can see those posts below:

Among the first people to respond to Manchester Orchestra’s Instagram post was Thrice/Less Art drummer Riley Breckenridge, who commented: “Heartbreaking. He was such a ray of light, such a force of joy and positivity, and so unbelievably talented. He was truly one of one. Love you guys. I’m so sorry.”

Similarly, The Dear Hunter lamented: “Oh my god this is absolutely heartbreaking. I am so sorry. Tim was an incredible human being who will leave an everlasting impact on so many, and I am so grateful to have known him. Sending all of the love to you guys, and his family.”

Then, Tigers Jaw vocalist Ben Walsh remarked: “Tim’s kindness and joy were infectious. He was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my entire life. He was so genuine, and he loved and supported his people so fiercely. I’m lucky to have spent the time I did with him. I love all of you guys and my heart is with you all. Tim forever.”

Over the last 24 hours, Cage the Elephant replied to the same Instagram post: “Incredibly sad. Tim was an absolute legend. So sorry. Praying for all yall.” Likewise, Young the Giant replied, “Love you all”; Touché Amoré singer Jeremy Bolm said, “Tim forever. love you all so much”; and Silversun Pickups wrote, “Oh no. I’m so sorry.”

Fans Pay Tribute to Tim Very

Naturally, even more fans have reflected on Very’s legacy and impact.

“A beat silenced too soon. Tim Very’s rhythm shaped Manchester Orchestra’s soul,” one user wrote on X. Another person penned: “This news is so awful. Tim was such a shining soul.”

Someone else on X confessed: “Oh boy... the drummer for Manchester Orchestra, Tim Very, passed away and my husband will be in mourning for quite some time. So sad.”

Over on Facebook, one fan eloquently expressed:

Surreal. Tim Very of Manchester O - leaves us at 42. While all lives matter and are truly unique, for those who don't just listen to music it, but embody it, devour it, devote themselves to it. Need it. Losing certain musicians hits differently. There is a different sort of kindred connection through the aether. And a palpable void. Almost like ripping one key from the piano Or one string from a hollow body Or eliminating one note From every chord. We don't make music Music ... makes us.

Likewise, another person on Facebook pondered: “Devastating news, Tim always responded to me in dms and showed me nothing but kindness when he didn’t owe me anything. His music will be missed, he was an incredible player that was a key part of one of my favorite bands.”

You can see those posts – and others – below:

More About Tim Very’s Time in Manchester Orchestra

Born in Pensacola, Fla. in 1983, Very played in various bands (including Waking Ashland) before becoming Manchester Orchestra’s sixth drummer (specifically, he replaced Jeremiah Edmond in 2011). He made his studio debut on their third LP – 2011’s Simple Math – and appeared on everything that came after; as such, he’s helped make songs such as “The Gold,” “Architect,” “The Silence,” “Simple Math” and “Every Stone” so artistically rich and popular.

Very’s final release with the band will likely be upcoming live LP Union Chapel, which – as frontman Andy Hull described – was recorded during their late 2023 residency at “the historic Union Chapel in London for three nights of intimate performances spanning the history of Manchester Orchestra.”

It’s set to release on March 20 via Lorna Vista Recordings, and you can preorder it here.

Of course, everyone here at Loudwire sends our condolences to Very’s friends and loved ones.