In addition to being an Academy Award-nominated actor, Margot Robbie is a diehard metalhead. She just proved her credentials once again on last week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, where she discussed bonding with the Neighbours fanbase over their love of Slipknot (to the half-joking, half-serious disapproval of fellow actor Cate Blanchett).

Robbie was there to promote her latest film, Babylon. During their conversation, Norton asked Robbie if she was ever “a goth,” to which she explained: “Yes, I definitely had my – I don’t know if I was full goth. Very emo, though, and I listened to, like, only heavy metal music. I would dye my hair black and only cut it with a razor blade. So, yeah, kinda goth.”

Afterward, Blanchett asked: “Does anyone like heavy metal music? Was that something you genuinely liked?”

“I genuinely – and I still genuinely like it. Yeah,” Robbie replied.

“Do you like monster trucks and things like that?” Blanchett countered, to which Robbie clarified:

No, but no, I really like [heavy metal]. I remember going to this Slipknot concert and the most I’ve ever been – at the time, I was on [soap opera] Neighbours. I’ve never had more people come up to me, ever, than at a Slipknot concert. The crossover between – it wasn’t monster trucks and Slipknot; it was Neighbours and Slipknot. It was so unexpected. . . . They were so invested in Neighbours and in Slipknot, so I don’t know. I genuinely like that kind of music.

Blanchett then sarcastically concluded: “So it’s family listening.”

You can view the full clip below:

Margot Robbie Reveals Overlap Between Slipknot + Soap Opera Fans on The Graham Norton Show

As stated above, this is far from the first time Robbie has expressed affection for the genre.

Back in 2020, for instance, she correctly answered Know It All questions about Slipknot and Metallica on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Prior to that, Bullet for My Valentine literally got her heart racing during a 2018 appearance on BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw’s morning show. Likewise, a 2016 chat on The Tonight Show saw her confessing fondness for some of those bands, too, in addition to Silverstein.

As for Blanchett’s responses, they were likely meant in jest (the episode even sees her and Robbie showing admiration for each other). Understandably, though, that hasn’t stopped viewers from voicing their anger at her.

Specifically, one Twitter user tweeted: “I don't want to be mean, but Cate Blanchett is a dick... ‘Does anyone *like* heavy metal music’ naff off luv.” Another user stated: “Cate Blanchett lost some points from me for making fun of Margot Robbie being a metal fan. I have no idea why in 2023, liking metal is still something that people get shit for.”

Neither do we.

You can see those tweets – and a few others – below:

So, where do you stand on Robbie’s love for metal (and/or Blanchett’s reaction to it)? Let us know!