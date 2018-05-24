When Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie get together, it's a good time. We recently saw the pair have a Spinal Tap-esque time trying to cut tour promos for their upcoming "Twins of Evil: The Second Coming" run, and in what appears to be more footage from the same taping, the pair discusses their first times hearing each other's music.

While it starts off innocent enough with Marilyn Manson relaying the first time he became aware of White Zombie back in the day, the shock rocker revealed a bit of his crude nature when Zombie recalled seeing Manson early on during a tour with Danzig.

In the clip, Zombie struggles to recall the tour he saw Manson on, thinking it was Danzig which Manson confirmed, but the rocker also shared some insight on that tour that also featured Korn.

"It was definitely Danzig… Danzig and Korn was before us," revealed Manson, adding, "I used to piss on their catering." Rolling with the flow, Zombie offered, "Well, you gotta do what you gotta do."

"I just thought it was funny, they went on before us though," said Manson of Korn, then clarifying his action concerning the headliner, stating, "Danzig, I would use his bus as a place for sexual liaisons.”

We're guessing Zombie might be a little more on guard after those comments. The "Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour" gets underway July 11 in Detroit. See all the dates here.

