Marilyn Manson Seeks Dismissal of Esmé Bianco’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit in New Court Filing

In a new court filing, Marilyn Manson is seeking a dismissal of the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by actress Esmé Bianco, per Billboard and TMZ who both obtained the documents.

The lawsuit is one of multiple sexual assault lawsuits that have been filed against the musician as several women have come forth and detailed instances of sexual abuse and TMZ notes that Manson's grounds for dismissal include an expiration on the statute of limitations.

Bianco previously branded Manson (real name Brian Warner) a "serial predator" and claims he lured her from England to his California home under pretenses of acting roles where she was deprived of sleep and food (and fed cocaine instead), cut with a knife on her torso, chased around the house with an ax, whipped, electrocuted and raped.

The latest court documents, which were filed by Manson and his legal team on July 28 to the United States District Court for the Central District of California (Western Divisions).

This paperwork claims that Manson's several accusers are banding together as part of a "coordinated attack" that is "cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement" while also arguing that Bianco and the other accusers "spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning" their allegations into "twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality."

Furthermore, the documents claim Bianco and the other accusers are "co-conspirators" who are "desperately trying to conflate the imagery and artistry of Warner's 'shock rock' stage persona, 'Marilyn Manson,' with fabricated accounts of abuse."

Prior to this filing, Manson's lawyer contended that the Game of Thrones actress' claims were "provably false."

A timeline of the allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson can be viewed directly below.

In an unrelated incident, Manson recently turned himself into authorities in New Hampshire after a warrant was issued for spitting on a videographer at a 2019 concert. He has since been booked and released.