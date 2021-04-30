‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Sues Marilyn Manson for Sexual Assault

Back in February, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco was one of several women who came forth with allegations of sexual abuse by musician Marilyn Manson. Now, according to TMZ, Bianco has taken legal action against Manson.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Bianco claims in her suit that she was drugged, tortured and raped by the musician throughout the course of their relationship.

Bianco claims to have been introduced to Manson in 2005 through his fiancee at the time, Dita Von Teese, with discussion of the musician casting her in some film projects. She states that after his divorce in 2007, Manson reached out again making a few sexual overtures toward her.

In 2009, Manson reportedly flew her to Los Angeles to shoot a video for the song "I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies," and it was during this trip that Bianco claims her years of abuse from Manson started.

In the documents, the actress details how the interaction went down with no film crew on site and alleging that she was expected to stay with him 24/7 and be on call while wearing lingerie as her costume. Bianco alleges she was given drugs and alcohol during this time and subjected to threats of violence and rape. She says she was also tied to a prayer kneeler and beaten by the singer with a whip that he allegedly claimed had been used by the Nazis. She also alleges that he he electrocuted her. The actress claims she was led to believe these actions were all part of the music video shoot.

Soon after, the couple began a sexual relationship and she alleges that Manson continued to be controlling and degrading during their time together. Though living separately, she says Manson convinced her to move to Los Angeles and move in with him as he sought to help her with her career and film roles.

According to Bianco's claims in the documents, Manson subjected her to sleep deprivation, verbal abuse and threw tantrums if she shared discomfort over the "violent and sexually graphic films" that he would watch in his apartment.

"I basically felt like a prisoner. I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him," said Bianco back in February when initially revealing her claims against Manson. "I called my family hiding in the closet.”

Reiterating claims previously made in February, the documents also recall instances of Manson chasing Bianco around the home with an ax and another occasion in he allegedly "cut Ms. Bianco with a Nazi knife during sex, without her consent, and photographed the cuts on her body." She says he also posted the photos online without her consent.

Bianco claims Manson raped her around May of 2011 and she also cites several instances of sexual battery during the same year imposed by Manson without her consent.

On Feb. 1, actress Evan Rachel Wood publicly named Marilyn Manson as her abuser after previously providing congressional testimony about abuse in 2018. Once Wood went public with her claims against Manson that opened the door for more people to come forward. A former personal assistant backed Wood's claims.

A stylist claimed the musician had put a gun to her head, and another actress, Bianca Allaine, revealed in late February that she was set to meet with the FBI to relay details of her sexual relationship with the singer.

As claims started to mount, Manson issued a statement that read: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

After the initial claims, Manson was dropped from his label, removed from acting roles and his manager of 25 years severed ties with the musician.

If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).