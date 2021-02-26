New Marilyn Manson Accuser to Speak With FBI About Abuse Claims, She Says

Another accuser has come forth with abuse claims against Marilyn Manson, as actress Bianca Allaine has told The Sun that she's set to meet with the FBI this week to share her history with the musician.

Allaine previously told The Sun that the musician forcefully kissed her when she was just 16 and claims that he used to fondle her underage friends, as well. Allaine adds that she went on to have a sexual relationship with the musician when she was 19-years-old.

According to Allaine, she was contacted by another of Manson's accusers who had already spoken to the FBI and was asked to share her story.

"I'm going to tell the FBI everything I know. I just hope they don't let us down," said Allaine. "They are taking this very, very seriously which they should. I said one day, 'I can't take this anymore,' so I contacted the emergency tip line. He's terrorized us enough."

Bianca previously told The Sun that the singer's personality was like "Jekyll and Hyde" —he would be sweet with her some days and insult her on other days.

She added, "We were often never alone on the tour bus, and his fetish back then was to watch people have sex with me or do things to me. A lot of times I didn't want to have sex with these guys, but he was like 'Please, please, I really need it, I need to see it. He would masturbate and if he didn't finish he'd want to have sex with me afterwards, he would bite me so hard. I was like a little puppet that he would play with, I feel he used me, 100 percent, he didn't care about me."

She also elaborated on how he treated others around her, adding, "He was giving alcohol and drugs to underage girls and touching them, all the signs were there. This man is a predator and he is so smug."

Since Allaine went public with her allegations, she claims that she's been flooded with abuse on social media and had all of her accounts hacked. She says she intends to hand over her journals to the FBI along with video tape of her speaking with her friends about Manson in 1999.

She concluded, "I don't sleep, and when I do sleep I have nightmares, nobody wants this kind of attention, but I'm telling the truth. Marilyn Manson might be scary, but Brian Warner is the most terrifying person I've ever met in my life. He's evil."

The abuse accusations have been adding up since actress Evan Rachel Wood revealed Marilyn Manson as her abuser in early February. Not long after Wood's initial claim and other women also citing stories of abuse concerning Manson, California State Senator Susan Rubio submitted a formal request to the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate Manson.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," Manson wrote in response shared on his Instagram page with the comments disabled. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

It was reported last week that Los Angeles detectives were meeting with one of Manson's alleged victims to investigate the claims further.

If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).