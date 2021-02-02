Following allegations of abuse levied by actress Evan Rachel Wood, as well as multiple other women, California State Senator Susan Rubio has submitted a formal request to the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner.

The proposal was sent to both Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson as well as Christopher Ray, director of the FBI, and Wood shared an screenshot of the request on Instagram.

On Feb. 1, Wood officially named Manson as her abuser, which stemmed from their past relationship which became public in 2007. The two became engaged in 2010, but split up that same year. In her statement, the actress said, in part, "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years."

Rubio, who acknowledged she herself is a victim of abuse, warned that individuals who engage in the behavior alleged against Manson "are often serial offenders," and is seeking not only justice for the alleged victims but to prevent such events from recurring with other potential partners.

The full letter reads as follows:

Dear Acting Attorney General Wilkinson and Director Wray, REDACTED multiple allegations REDACTED in California REDACTED. The alleged victims have named Marilyn Manson, also known as Brian Hugh Warner, as the perpetrator. I ask that the U.S. Department of Justice meet with the alleged victims immediately and investigate these accusations. As a domestic violence survivor who now advocates for victims in my role of California state legislator, I share a common trauma of emotional, psychological and physical control at the hands of an abuser. Victims are almost always isolated from loved ones, making it that much more difficult to escape or come forward. They are usually not believed or are threatened to keep quiet. One of the reasons I fought for victims in my state to have more time to seek justice and to be allowed to use evidence of psychological and abusive behavior, commonly referred to as coercive control, was because they needed additional protections to stop the abuse. Since some of the alleged cases against Mr. Warner are from California, I am especially alarmed. Individuals who engage in this kind of abuse are often serial offenders. If these allegations are true, and no investigation is undertaken, we will be failing the victims and allowing a possible perpetrator to continue abusing unsuspecting victims. That must not be allowed to happen. Thank you for your time and consideration for prompt action on this matter. I would deeply appreciate any information you may be able to share on the progress of this investigation as you move forward. Sincerely, Susan Rubio

California Senata District 22

In the wake of these allegations, Loma Vista Recordings (who released Manson's last two albums) has severed ties with the musician, insisting they will no longer actively promote his latest record, We Are Chaos, and will no longer be working with him in the future either. Manson was also just removed from two television program roles.

On the night of Feb. 1, Manson released a statement in response to the multiple allegations of abuse against him, calling them "horrible distortions of reality." Meanwhile, Dan Cleary, his former personal assistant and tech on tour, has publicly supported Evan Rachel Wood and others who have come forth with allegations against the musician, urging people to believe their stories. "He broke her," Cleary said of Wood while in a relationship with Manson.