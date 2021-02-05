Marilyn Manson's manager Tony Ciulla has severed ties with the musician following various abuse accusations throughout the week, a source told Rolling Stone. Ciulla worked with Manson for over 25 years.

Earlier this week, Manson's ex-fiance, actress Evan Rachel Wood, named the artist as her abuser. Several other women have come forward with stories about the rocker as well. Shortly after, Limp Bizkit and former Manson guitarist Wes Borland showed his support and said that Wood's statements are accurate. Otep Shamaya said today that the rocker has abused his current wife, Lindsay Usich, too.

The Los Angeles Police Department conducted a wellness check on Feb. 4. Manson refused to come out of his home, though a representative said that he was fine.

Ciulla began working with Manson in 1996 and has represented him ever since. It's evident that the allegations against the musician were enough to convince Ciulla to drop him as a client.

Manson was also cut by both his record label, Loma Vista, and his agency, CAA, after the reports came out and had several upcoming acting roles canceled.

Rolling Stone notes that Ciulla refused to comment on the matter.