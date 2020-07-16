Marilyn Manson Is Teasing Something, Says to ‘Prepare’

Marilyn Manson is teasing something, according to a new post on his social media accounts, which say to "prepare."

"Never-ending Astral Vampire," he wrote in the caption of a selfie on Instagram. "Prepare..."

The rocker then followed up with a bizarre comment on the post, "I already texted this from your future! Nobody ever listens. Sorry. Including me. Here we go. Start your stop watch. And listen."

A few familiar faces left comments on his photo as well, including guitarist John 5 and Manson's photographer girlfriend Lindsay Usich. Producer Shooter Jennings, who Manson has been working with on the follow-up to 2017's Heaven Upside Down, also left an enthusiastic note, "Yes!!!"

See the post below.

Manson confirmed in March of last year that he was finishing up his latest studio record. Jennings also posted a photo back in April confirming that the "masterpiece" was finished and he was waiting for it to be released, potentially insinuating that that would happen in the near future.

Hopefully this all means we'll be getting a taste of some new Manson music soon.