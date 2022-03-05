Mark Zuckerberg’s Sister Sings Cyptocurrency-Themed ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’

Randi Zuckerberg, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's sister, recorded a cover of Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It." The cover is aimed at promoting women in crypto. And while promoting women in tech is commendable, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider is not pleased with the creation.

Randi posted the song on her Twitter, writing, "A decade ago, I sang this song on Broadway. Today I sing this song, surrounded by new friends, as a rallying cry for the women of web3. Together, we can accomplish anything. And have fun doing it! #WAGMI"

Randi's cryptocurrency-themed version includes lyrics like, "you’ve got coins from different blockchains and want to do some trading" and "carpe your crypto diem."

When Snider found out about the cover, he took to Twitter to express his opinion on the situation. In a string of tweets, he called the song "dog shit," saying he couldn't believe it has millions of views. He also said that Randi did not get the go-ahead to make the cover, and that the band's legal team is exploring their options. You can check out his tweets below.

"We're Not Gonna Take It" has become one of the most popular anthems of defiance. Many groups and people have co-opted it, trying to attach it to one agenda or another. This occasionally leads Snider to weigh in on if he supports the use of the song for a particular agenda.

Recently, Ukrainians have been using the song as a battlecry during the conflict with Russia, and Snider gave his full support of their use of the song.

What do you think of Randi Zuckerberg's "We're Not Gonna Take It" cryptocurrency-themed cover?