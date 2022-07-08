The Mars Volta Examine Puerto Rico’s Plight in ‘Graveyard Love’ Short Film

The Mars Volta recently made their return to music with "Blacklight Shine" and they're now giving us a second single, "Graveyard Love," which is accompanied by a striking new short film giving visual insight into some of the beauty amidst times of destruction in Puerto Rico under U.S. colonial rule.

The black-and-white shot short film features denizens of the country working, dancing and posing for portraits amidst the beautiful but sometimes ravaged landscapes of the country. "How many times have we burnt it all down? / Plumes of smoke, call it graveyard love / Walk behind me, walk these hallways again," sings Cedric Bixler-Zavala in the song.

Along with the film, the band runs down many of the events that led to Puerto Rico's current state within the description and offers two reading choices about the plight of Puerto Rico.

As for the song itself, it leans more electronic in nature, filled with engaging synth work and providing a somewhat haunting soundscape to the story told on screen. "Graveyard Love" is available to pick up here, while you can take a closer look at the lyrics and short film below.

The Mars Volta, "Graveyard Love" Lyrics (per Genius)

There's a little house on the outskirts of town

Tilted in a vow of dissonance

You better walk behind me, walk behind me again

How many times have we burnt it all down?

Plumes of smoke, call it graveyard love

Walk behind me, walk these hallways again The greatest illusion in the X-ray wind

Will take in my ruin, I keep clear of the windows

And I can't return, return to you

It's just the fear

Is this just the fear of not knowin' if you're there?

If you're therе I could never fathom how to wake you up

Crushеd by the weight of your crucible

You better walk behind me, walk behind

And on the day that you wiped it all clean

Lost in a whisper did you say

"I'll never walk behind you, walk behind you again" The greatest illusion in the X-ray wind

Will take in my ruin, I keep clear of the windows

And I can't return, return to you

It's just the fear

Is this just the fear of not knowin' that you're there?

That you're there I don't want to remember why

I don't want to remember why

I don't want to remember

I don't want to remember why

The Mars Volta, "Graveyard Love"

In other news from the Mars Volta, the band recently announced their online version of "L’YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION," an online version of their #VOLTACUBE that mysteriously appeared in Los Angeles’ Grand Park. Inside ‘L’YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION’ visitors were taken on a full, immersive journey to outer space, and where “Blacklight Shine” was heard for the first time by the public. Check it out here.

Plus, The Mars Volta have also continued to add to their first concert tour in a decade. See the updated list of their current tour schedule below. Get your tickets here.

The Mars Volta Tour Dates

Sept. 22 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sept. 23 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum SOLD OUT

Sept. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle SOLD OUT

Sept. 27 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Metropolitan Opera House SOLD OUT

Sept. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5 SOLD OUT

Sept. 30 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5 SOLD OUT

Oct. 1 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 3 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 5 - Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

Oct. 6 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre SOLD OUT

Oct. 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom SOLD OUT

Oct. 9 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Eagles Ballroom ADDED SHOW

Oct. 11 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

Oct. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre SOLD OUT

Oct. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre SOLD OUT

Oct. 18 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield SOLD OUT

Oct. 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Oct. 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium SOLD OUT

Oct. 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium SOLD OUT

Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium SOLD OUT