The Mars Volta Examine Puerto Rico’s Plight in ‘Graveyard Love’ Short Film
The Mars Volta recently made their return to music with "Blacklight Shine" and they're now giving us a second single, "Graveyard Love," which is accompanied by a striking new short film giving visual insight into some of the beauty amidst times of destruction in Puerto Rico under U.S. colonial rule.
The black-and-white shot short film features denizens of the country working, dancing and posing for portraits amidst the beautiful but sometimes ravaged landscapes of the country. "How many times have we burnt it all down? / Plumes of smoke, call it graveyard love / Walk behind me, walk these hallways again," sings Cedric Bixler-Zavala in the song.
Along with the film, the band runs down many of the events that led to Puerto Rico's current state within the description and offers two reading choices about the plight of Puerto Rico.
As for the song itself, it leans more electronic in nature, filled with engaging synth work and providing a somewhat haunting soundscape to the story told on screen. "Graveyard Love" is available to pick up here, while you can take a closer look at the lyrics and short film below.
The Mars Volta, "Graveyard Love" Lyrics (per Genius)
There's a little house on the outskirts of town
Tilted in a vow of dissonance
You better walk behind me, walk behind me again
How many times have we burnt it all down?
Plumes of smoke, call it graveyard love
Walk behind me, walk these hallways again
The greatest illusion in the X-ray wind
Will take in my ruin, I keep clear of the windows
And I can't return, return to you
It's just the fear
Is this just the fear of not knowin' if you're there?
If you're therе
I could never fathom how to wake you up
Crushеd by the weight of your crucible
You better walk behind me, walk behind
And on the day that you wiped it all clean
Lost in a whisper did you say
"I'll never walk behind you, walk behind you again"
The greatest illusion in the X-ray wind
Will take in my ruin, I keep clear of the windows
And I can't return, return to you
It's just the fear
Is this just the fear of not knowin' that you're there?
That you're there
I don't want to remember why
I don't want to remember why
I don't want to remember
I don't want to remember why
The Mars Volta, "Graveyard Love"
In other news from the Mars Volta, the band recently announced their online version of "L’YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION," an online version of their #VOLTACUBE that mysteriously appeared in Los Angeles’ Grand Park. Inside ‘L’YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION’ visitors were taken on a full, immersive journey to outer space, and where “Blacklight Shine” was heard for the first time by the public. Check it out here.
Plus, The Mars Volta have also continued to add to their first concert tour in a decade. See the updated list of their current tour schedule below. Get your tickets here.
