The world just got a little brighter — we just discovered that Master of Puppies is an actual dog training company that exists in Australia.

A Metallica fan on Reddit posted a photo of a Volkswagen with advertisements for the company on it. "Master of Puppies Dog Training" is the brand's full name, and yes, underneath, it says, "Obey your master." Of course, we then took it upon ourselves to investigate and make sure this wasn't a fluke, because it really sounded too good to be true.

Some of you dog owners out there may have gotten lucky with a very easy-to-train pup, but as for the rest of you — you know where we're going with this. Sometimes it's just necessary to bring in the professionals, and Master of Puppies claims that they're the best dog obedience trainers in the Gold Coast of Australia.

"Master Of Puppies training takes a positive approach so every session delivers a great outcome and experience for our clients and their best mates. Our training and rehabilitation methods teach dogs how to follow instructions and have good manners, even when things are happening to distract them," their website reads.

"Each trainer at Master of Puppies is either trained by or is an Ex Australian Special Forces Military Working Dog Handler as well as a life-long lover of dogs."

The company offers a variety of services, including Doggy and Puppy Bootcamps, which are group training options, private puppy and dog training and a doggy daycare on a 5-acre farm.

So if you're needing some help with your canine down under, you should reach out to these guys. Contact them here, and see some photos below.

