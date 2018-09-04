There have been tough times in the camp of Mastodon lately as the group's manager Nick John is fighting pancreatic cancer. Over the weekend, bandmembers Brent Hinds and Brann Dailor addressed the issue on their respective Instagram pages, stressing how essential John has been to their success and how severe his battle has become.

"Help send all the power and love of the universe to our dear friend and manager Nick John," Dailor says in a post to his page. "I don't know where Mastodon would be without him. He is absolutely integral to the success we have achieved as a band not to mention one of the best people you'd ever hope to meet. We all deeply love and care for him. Send your love his way. Thank you"

"The most kind and beautiful being is in need of very strong amazing vibes more than a ever!" adds Hinds. "My friend and manager @nickjzoso who is mainly responsible for Mastodon's success has been stricken with pancreatic cancer and has been fighting so hard that he is withering away and taking a little bit of me with him."

The comments from Hinds and Dailor come just days after the band announced they would be canceling a 13-date run with Dinosaur Jr. and Netherlands "due to a critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family."

Mastodon released their last studio album, Emperor of Sand, in 2017. It sold 41,000 traditional first-week units and landed them a Best Metal Performance Grammy for "Sultan's Curse." Dailor indicated the group were looking at beginning work on the follow-up LP early next year, though it's unclear where those plans stand now.

