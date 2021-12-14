Matt Pike Gets Hunted by Sasquatch, Reptilians + More in Video for Debut Solo Track

Sleep / High on Fire mad scientist Matt Pike has just released his first solo track with Pike vs. the Automation. The sludgy track comes with a video of Pike and his bandmates being hunted by supernatural creatures, including a Sasquatch, Dogmen, Reptilians and more.

“Alien Slut Mum” may be the most Matt Pike thing Matt Pike has ever done. With his signature filthy tone, Pike blazes his way through a guitar-centric track that feels like a tether between dimensions… and it all came about from COVID-19 induced cabin fever.

“I was just going bonkers during the pandemic. It was like really, truly miserable. And then all the riots here in Portland and all the political shit. I was trapped in my garage, which was the only place I could go and jam and do anything,” confesses Pike. “I was trapped in there ‘cause I couldn’t go jam with High on Fire, I couldn’t do this, I couldn’t do that, no one could fly. I was going crazy. My friend Jon Reid, who was the original drummer for Lord Dying, had moved to Portland and was babysitting my dog, Crom, and he was drumming for my wife’s band, so he had his drums already set up at my place. I finally said, ‘Dude, do you want to come over and just start jamming?’ So, I just started this thing with my friend Jon. I was like, ‘Dude, fuck it. Let’s start a side band and we’ll just demo this and act like we’re starting it as teenagers, you know?’”

He adds about his debut solo track, "Four friends enter the woods, for a getaway, little did they know they would never return! Dogmen, Sasquach, Reptilians, or alien slut mum?!?! Where have they gone??"

Check out the music video for “Alien Slut Mum” below.

Pike vs The Automaton, "Alien Slut Mum" (Official Music Video)

Guest musicians on Pike vs. the Automaton include Alyssa Maucere-Pike (Lord Dying / Grigax), Chad "Chief" Hartgrave, Brent Hinds (Mastodon), Steve McPeeks (West End Motel), Josh Greene (El Cerdo), Todd Burdette (Tragedy), and High on Fire's Jeff Matz, who lays down Turkish electric saz on the album's closing track "Leaving the Wars of Woe.”

The album is set for release on Feb. 18 via MNRK Heavy. Click here to pre-order the record and check out the artwork and track listing below.

Pike vs. the Automaton Artwork + Track Listing:

MNRK Heavy

1.) Abusive

2.) Throat Cobra

3.) Trapped In A Midcave

4.) Epoxia

5.) Land

6.) Alien Slut Mum

7.) Apollyon

8.) Acid Test Zone

9.) Latin American Geological Formation

10.) Leaving The Wars Of Woe