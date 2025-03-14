‘Guys, I’m Alive’ – Matt Pinfield Out of Coma, Plans to Return to Radio

Legendary rock personality Matt Pinfield is out of a coma and already discussing his plans to return to radio once he makes a full recovery.

Pinfield unfortunately suffered a stroke in early January and was in a coma for nearly two months. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he'd been put on a ventilator, battled pneumonia and was "close" to not surviving.

“Guys, I’m alive,” Pinfield told the publication. “I’m recovering and am going to come back swinging. I was unresponsive for two months. Friends were thinking they were coming to see me for the last time. The doctors never expected me to speak or to walk again.”

Pinfield's daughter Jessica filed for temporary guardianship of his medical and financial decisions while he was unresponsive.

“She’s the one who saved my life,” Pinfield said of Jessica. “She protected me.”

Countless figures in the rock 'n' roll scene shared posts and tributes to Pinfield, celebrating his legacy and their relationship with him to rally support from the community as he recovered.

When the rock legend came out of the coma, he spoke about music and recited song lyrics, according to his loved ones. And while he's stayed off social media since leaving the ICU in late February, he knows about the outpouring of support he's received from the rock community.

”I want to say how grateful I am for all the people that were wishing me well. The love of the community helped me get through this," he added.

Pinfield believes he'll be discharged from the hospital by the end of the month, and will receive outpatient care as he continues his recovery. But he's excited to get back to doing what he loves — sharing his wealth of music knowledge with the world.

“I’m definitely going to take some time to recover,” he said. “Then I’ll do my radio shows again and get back to work doing what I love, which is to entertain people playing music.”

Pinfield is best known for his time as a host on MTV's 120 Minutes, but has had countless other roles in the music industry since then. In the last few years, he served as co-host of AXS TV's The Power Hour, hosted the afternoon show on KCSN-FM, hosted KLOS-FM's KLOS New & Approved and other rock radio endeavors.

All of us at Loudwire are happy to see Matt on the road to recovery. We love him and wish him the best.