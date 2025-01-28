Matt Pinfield Recovering After Stroke, Peers Send Well Wishes

Legendary rock personality Matt Pinfield is recovering after suffering a stroke earlier this month.

There are few music journalists or personalities as beloved and celebrated as Pinfield.

Most well-known for hosting 120 Minutes on MTV, Pinfield has covered a lot of ground throughout his career, from serving as an executive for Columbia Records to helping break bands such as Coheed and Cambria, Crossfade and countless others.

Most recently, Pinfield has taken the helm as co-host of AXS TV's The Power Hour, serves as the afternoon DJ on KCSN-FM, hosts KLOS-FM's KLOS New & Approved and is the mastermind of Flashback, a national radio show that celebrates the history of rock 'n' roll.

Pinfield has become a friend to the Loudwire staff over the years as well, from writing about the longtime debate about bands using computers onstage to joining his Power Hour co-hosts on Loudwire Nights to help pick some of his favorite songs of the year.

In conversation with Lauryn Schaffner for Grunge: A Verbal History of the Music + Subculture, Pinfield attributed his success with MTV to the bands he worked with. "I was very blessed that the people from the grunge scene, who didn't trust a lot of people in media, liked and trusted me," he shared. "They knew that I really loved the music and that I cared about it."

Unfortunately, on Jan. 6, Pinfield suffered a stroke in his adopted hometown of Los Angeles.

Over the last few weeks, he has been surrounded by family and loved ones and continues to receive care. The good news is that Pinfield is stabilized and resting.

As the news broke in early January, several of his friends, peers and musicians that he's championed have shared their well wishes to Pinfield on social media. On Jan. 27, TMZ published a story with more details on the situation, which has led to even more positivity being sent to Pinfield during this time.

As of right now, the best thing for the world to do is to continue to offer up thoughts, prayers and good vibes to Pinfield while he recovers.

Below are some friends and musicians who are doing just that, sending well wishes on social media.

All of us at Loudwire wish Matt and his family well as he continues his recovery.

This is my pal Matt Pinfield. Matt is a legend in the music business, he can school ANYONE in rock n roll trivia, and he is a helluva wonderful human. Matt suffered a severe stroke recently and has been in the hospital for weeks now. I’m not asking you for anything. I’m just asking you to keep him in your thoughts. This dude was a huge believer in me from the get go (Marvelous 3 days in the late 90’s) and before we met on the set at MTV for the show he hosted (120 Minutes), i would watch it religiously. He was like listening to a rock n roll almanac speak when he would talk in between videos. Most importantly, he LOVES music like no other. It’s in his veins. It’s in his body language when he talks about it. The smile on his face and fire in his eyes when talking about any record you can rattle off to him is so magnetic and beautiful. I just love him and he is one of the beacons in the music industry that doesn’t give a fuck about making it a business transaction. I can’t say that for most. He just wants MUSIC. Keep him in your thoughts. I love you, Matt. We are gonna get through this and you’re gonna bounce back. I feel it. -BW❤️

