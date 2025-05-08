Matt Pinfield has shared one of the most treasured items he's received on his path to recovery from a stroke earlier this year and it comes from one of metal's icons, Ozzy Osbourne.

In early January, Pinfield suffered a stroke and subsequently fell into a coma before emerging for the first time publicly in March to reveal that he was alive, recovering and had plans to "come back swinging." The former MTV VJ and co-host of The Power Hour has been undergoing extensive physical therapy and recently made one of his first public appearances on May 1 when he inducted Green Day into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What Ozzy Osbourne Gifted to Matt Pinfield

In one of his latest social media postings, Pinfield shared that he had received a gift from Ozzy Osbourne and the Osbourne family and that it's an item that not only speaks to his passion for music but something that will assist in his road to recovery. The item is a gold-plated Ozzy-branded walking cane.

"Once in a while an act of kindness and friendship can make your day, week or year. and, or blow you away So when I got this beautiful Surprise Gift to help me get through arguably one of my most challenging and difficult times, I was completely blown away because one of my rock ‘n’ roll heroes, the one and only Ozzy Osbourne who I discovered at nine years old with the Black Sabbath Paranoid album, sent me one of his own personal gold plated, engraved Ozzy custom canes to help me get better at walking again," revealed Pinfield, who posed with the cane in a picture accompanying the post.

"I was absolutely floored, when it appeared , because I had no idea it was being shipped to me. Then, when it arrived, I learned Ozzy handpicked it out from his personal collection, the most thoughtful gift a man who loves rock and roll, and is recovering from a life threatening experience could want," shared Pinfield. "You all know I have always loved Ozzy and Sabbath. Thank you Ozzy, Sharon, Michael G. And Keith I love you all!!!!"

Matt Pinfield's Road to Recovery + Words of Thanks

In late April, Pinfield posted on social media to thank all the well wishers that have provided support through his journey.

"I just wanted to thank all of my family, friends, and followers for all of your prayers, love, and support during such a difficult time. It made all the difference in my recovery. Your collective positivity and encouragement has been overwhelming. Even while emerging from a coma, my attitude remained the same as always. Grateful for the gift of life and being able to enjoy all of the people and music that I love," shared Pinfield.

"It is not lost on me how close I was to death from this stroke. Multiple medical experts thought there was a strong possibility that I would never speak or walk again. I still have a lot of work to do but I’m continuing with my rehabilitation and therapy and continually improving every day. It puts a smile on my face knowing I’ll be back on the airwaves with you very soon! So much love and thanks to you all!! I wouldn’t be here without you."

Then earlier this month, the rock personality gave a health update on social media.

"Learning to Walk again literally," he revealed. "The fight continues..but everyday a little better and I can promise I won’t stop working hard at my recovery. Much love to you all for all the continued support. There is so much power in your prayers, words and well wishes."

We at Loudwire continue to wish Matt all the best on his road to recovery.