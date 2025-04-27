Matt Pinfield Gives Positive Update Following Coma, Will Host Green Day’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Earlier this year, Matt Pinfield – legendary rock personality and former MTV VJ – suffered a stroke and subsequently fell into a coma. Luckily, he came out of it feeling optimistic about his recovery and future, and recently, Pinfield gave another positive update while revealing that he’ll host Green Day’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 1.

What Pinfield Wrote + Fan Reactions

This past Friday (April 25), Pinfield shared a screencap of Q104.3 FM’s story about the event to his X and Instagram pages. His caption – which you can see below – reads: “Slowly but surely recovering..lots of physical therapy. Fighting my way back!! One day at a time.”

Naturally, fans have shown Pinfield a lot of support regarding his recovery and his involvement in Green Day’s celebration.

For instance, one user on X cheered, “Oh wow! I didn’t know about this. Glad you survived and best wishes going forward,” just as another person rejoiced:

Matt!! Wow, so happy to finally see a post from you as wondering where you’ve been. My goodness, very relieved you have come through an incredibly challenging period of time. And hosting an event soon?!? Miracle! Aw, sending healing vibes on this journey.

Likewise, Pinfield’s Instagram post is full of love from followers and industry peers. In particular, vinyl record curator for Coachella Alex Rodriguez (aka Record Safari) wrote: “So good to hear that Matt! Miss ya!” Similarly, musician Veronica Bianqui replied: “Yes Matt Yes!!!!!! We are rooting for you!!! Sending much love!!”

Obviously, we at Loudwire are just as happy to hear that Pinfield is recovering well, and we wish him the best moving forward.

Green Day’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Speaking of Green Day’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 1, Q104.3’s story explains:

Green Day's getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The trio will be immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard on May 1. The unveiling ceremony is set to begin at 11:30am PT and will be livestreamed on the Walk of Fame's website. Actor Ryan Reynolds and tennis star Serena Williams (both Green Day fans) are set to speak. Former MTV personality Matt Pinfield is set to host the ceremony. “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. “Green Day’s music has not only inspired generations but also served as the soundtrack to our lives.” Once it's revealed, fans can find Green Day's star at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, which is conveniently located outside of the famed record store Amoeba Music and nearby fellow California rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers.

You can see their social media post about the event below:

It’s worth mentioning, too, that bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool actually dressed as Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively, during Green Day’s show at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. on Aug. 5, 2024.

Pinfield’s Recent Health Issues

Back in January 2025, Loudwire wrote that Pinfield “suffered a stroke in his hometown of Los Angeles” on Jan. 6. Fortunately, he was soon “stabilized and resting,” with countless peers, musicians and friends showing support during the weeks surrounding his medical scare.

Unfortunately, Pinfield then fell into a coma until mid-March, and once he was out of it, Loudwire posted another story about him “discussing his plans to return to radio once he makes a full recovery.”

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter around that time, Pinfield declared: “Guys, I’m alive. I’m recovering and am going to come back swinging. I was unresponsive for two months. Friends were thinking they were coming to see me for the last time. The doctors never expected me to speak or to walk again.”

THR specified that Pinfield’s eldest daughter, Jessica, “assumed temporary guardianship of his medical and financial decisions.” Plis, Pinfield told the publication that he was “‘close’ to not making it, battling through pneumonia and being put on a ventilator.”

Green Day's Controversial Set at Coachella

As for Green Day, they recently played an amazing set at this year’s Coachella festival that included hits such as “Holiday,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Brain Stew,” “When I Come Around” and of course, “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

It also found frontman/guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong controversially changing a lyric of “Jesus of Suburbia” from “Runnin' away from pain when you've been victimized” to “Runnin' away from pain like the kids from Palestine.”

Consequently, the band received criticism from numerous fans and others, including Disturbed singer David Draiman (who, on April 14, posted an “open offer” for Armstrong to “hear the Israeli/Jewish side of this horrific war. . . . I’m available to discuss whenever you are. No judgement, nothing preconceived”).

You can see Draiman’s post below and read more about it here. As far as we can tell, Armstrong hasn’t responded.