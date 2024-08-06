Green Day Members Dress as Deadpool + Wolverine During Concert

We're still a few months away from Halloween, but the members of Green Day dressed up as Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine during their show last night (Aug. 5) at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y.

Green Day are currently on the road playing two of their classic albums in full — 1994's Dookie and 2004's American Idiot — to commemorate their anniversaries. Thus, the band played a whopping total of 37 songs during the performance, according to Setlist.fm, but it wasn't until the final song of the night that the Marvel characters came out to play — "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

Bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool cosplayed as Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively, as Billie Joe Armstrong strummed an acoustic guitar and sang the track by himself. The frontman couldn't hold in his laughter as his bandmates pranced around the stage in their costumes.

See a fan-filmed clip and another shared by the group below.

Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, just came out on July 26. It's the 34th film released about members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is the third Deadpool movie after Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

According to ScreenCrush, the film had the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated movie ever, debuting $205 million at the domestic box office.

So it makes sense that Green Day wanted to pay homage to the characters, because everyone is talking about the movie. Even Nickelback recently got in on the conversation with a fervent defense of the film against critics, all while dressed at the two central characters as well. Plus, "Good Riddance" also features on the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack.

Their next show will take place tomorrow night at Boston's legendary Fenway Park. See the rest of the band's upcoming dates on their website.