Maynard James Keenan Makes Appearance on ‘Good Morning America’

Maynard James Keenan made an appearance on Good Morning America this morning (April 30), and not because of any of his musical endeavors. His winery Caduceus Cellars is located in Arizona, and the state has reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GMA segment, which was categorized under "Travel," focused on the state of Arizona and the prime locations and activities it's known for. As a Reddit user pointed out, a clip of Keenan onstage with Tool unexpectedly started playing.

"In Jerome, Arizona, Maynard Keenan of the Grammy-winning metal band Tool and A Perfect Circle is quietly cultivating grapes. A leading winemaker among a growing community," the announcer said.

Er, they forgot Puscifer.

Then, the frontman appeared in a cowboy hat, and his title read, "Maynard James Keenan. Winemaker, Caduceus Cellars."

"The process of making wine and making music, for me, is very similar. It's a lot of metaphorically and literally listening."

It was a brief moment of glory for the vocalist, but still cool that of all the places in Arizona, Caduceus Cellars received its own shoutout. And it's pretty funny seeing him be referred to as a winemaker.

See the video below.

According to AZ Central, Arizona state Governor Doug Ducey lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants on March 25, as per an executive order. Restaurants and bars were able to return to normal operations, and the ban on large gatherings was eliminated as well.

