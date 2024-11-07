Maynard James Keenan Claps Back at People Who Say ‘Stick to Writing Songs’

Maynard James Keenan does a lot outside of his musical career, so keep reading to see his response to people who tell him he should "stick to writing songs."

There are always going to be people out there who share their unsolicited opinions on what musicians do outside of music, whether it's discussing their views on world events or their hobbies and pastimes.

For Keenan, who's already involved with three rock bands, it's wine-making, jiu-jitsu and co-owning a record store that triples as a live venue and coffee and ramen shop. Previously known as Puscifer the Store, the business was just moved to Cottonwood, Arizona last month and renamed Queen B. Vinyl Café.

During a recent appearance on Bert Kreischer's Bertcast podcast, Keenan and the comedian discussed how easily people can share their opinions online because of social media. The singer recalled that while roasting coffee and helping his wife with the store, a man wrote online, "Stick to fucking writing songs, bro."

The rocker has shared several posts about the coffee shop on social media, though he didn't specify which platform the individual left the comment on. What he wanted to say back to the person, though, is what really matters.

"Here's the thing buddy — I have written, recorded, released and performed more songs than you ever fucking will. In fact, from this day forward, I will be writing, recording, releasing and singing more songs than you ever fucking will, ever," Keenan remarked.

"But you can't say that, because then you're engaging and you're getting sucked into the hole," he continued. "But just the idea of going out of your way to go... I just can't understand how he types with his knuckles!"

Later in the conversation, Keenan confirmed the next two industries he plans to get involved with — gin and chocolate.

"We're working on a gin project," he said. "We have a whole profile, we have a patented recipe, we have a distiller, packaging, the name. We're just not talking about it right yet."

He noted that Todd Fox suggested he start looking into cocoa beans, since wine and chocolate often pair well together, so that is how he decided to start working on a chocolate as well.

Watch the full conversation below.

