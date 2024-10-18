Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan will be among the musicians stepping up to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, though not without some trepidation.

Speaking with Allison Hagendorf about playing alongside some of heavy music's top talent in saluting Ozzy, Keenan confessed, "It's terrifying — extremely terrifying. Yeah, 'cause this is for him. This song is out of my range, so I'm going to be struggling to hit the notes but I got the call so I answered."

We'll have to wait and see what song from Ozzy's solo catalog that Keenan will be singing, but he joins Jack Black, Billy Idol, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith, Andrew Watt, Steve Stevens, Tom Morello, Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde as presenters and performers as part of Ozzy's induction.

How Maynard James Keenan Feels About Ozzy's Rock Hall Induction

When asked by Hagendorf about his feelings concerning Osbourne being inducted and what's to come this weekend, Keenan stated, "If I'm being honest, mixed feelings. 'Cause I'm having to come in, and a couple of other people are coming in, to sing for him, which is depressing, to have to sing for him."

"But that we're able to step up and help him in this induction is inspiring," he continued. "I'm glad I got the call. I'm sure a bunch of people got the call, but I think I responded first."

Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Resume

Ozzy Osbourne is already a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, previously being inducted with Black Sabbath. The new induction comes in recognition of his solo work.

After being booted from Sabbath in 1979, Osbourne turned his full focus to his solo career. Though initially forming a band under the name Blizzard of Ozz, his first record retained that title while being billed solo to Ozzy.

In total, Osbourne has released 13 solo albums. The debut Blizzard of Ozz remains his biggest seller at five times platinum status in the U.S. No More Tears, which at the time was supposed to be his final album, has been certified four times platinum. Diary of a Madman and Bark at the Moon have both reached triple platinum status, while The Ultimate Sin, No Rest for the Wicked and Ozzmosis are all double platinum.

Songs such as 'Crazy Train," "Bark at the Moon," "Shot in the Dark," "No More Tears," and "Mama I'm Coming Home" have become radio staples.

In addition, Ozzy became the centerpiece for the Ozzfest, giving a spotlight to heavy music while using his star power as the selling point.

Maynard James Keenan Guests on The Allison Hagendorf Show