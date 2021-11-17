Ghost’s Tobias Forge + Nergal Team Up on New Me and That Man Song ‘Under the Spell’
Me and That Man, the dark folk project spearheaded by Behemoth mastermind Nergal, have released a music video for the new song "Under the Spell," which features a guest appearance by Mary Goore, which is a prior alias of Ghost's Tobias Forge.
Before forming Ghost, Forge was in Repugnant, a Swedish death metal band he founded in 1998 and served as both the guitarist and vocalist of and utilized the alter ego Mary Goore. He also used this name during his brief stint in Crashdïet and as a guest contributor on Scurvy's lone 2002 album.
Nergal and Forge have been chummy for quite some time now and the Behemoth leader even accidentally unveiled him as the long-speculated Papa Emeritus figure in Ghost back in 2014.
Forge's voice is perfectly suited for "Under Your Spell," a dusty saloon rocker lined with dreary chords and melodies that offset the quick snare rolls to create a dynamic sense of drama and theater.
Excited to get one more song out in advance of the release of the new record, Nergal exclaimed, "Here we go folks! We’re back again, this time with 'Under The Spell' featuring Mary Goore. It’s rockabilly on steroids - I love the song. It’s a part of Me and That Man that we hadn’t yet explored in this form. For now, enjoy the single, full album will be with you soon!"
Watch the music video for "Under Your Spell" below and follow along with the lyrics as well (via AZ Lyrics).
New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2 will be released on Napalm Records on Friday (Nov. 19) and you can order your copy of the album here.
Me and That Man, "Under Your Spell" Lyrics
The anger I bear in my heart cannot be tamed
I was born to this world branded with blame
They kept me for ages in prison called Earth
Wearing the mark of the devil since my rebirth
The dark era's rising, you've been forewarned
I was born to this world to take it by storm
Unleashed from the pit, straight out of hell
Behold my return, you're under the spell
I raise my eyes
And pray to the moon
With open arms
I welcome my doom
I raise my hands
And hail midnight sun
Saint or profane?
Beware everyone!
My hunger for power and glory cannot be tamed
Marching to conquer this world, with no guilt nor shame
Unleashed from the pit, straight out of hell
Behold my return, you're under the spell
I raise my eyes
And pray to the moon
With open arms
I welcome my doom
I raise my hands
By Satan, I swear
Forever to dwell
Under the spell
Forever to dwell
Under the spell
Me and That Man, "Under the Spell" ft. Mary Goore (Ghost's Tobias Forge)
