Me and That Man, the dark folk project spearheaded by Behemoth mastermind Nergal, have released a music video for the new song "Under the Spell," which features a guest appearance by Mary Goore, which is a prior alias of Ghost's Tobias Forge.

Before forming Ghost, Forge was in Repugnant, a Swedish death metal band he founded in 1998 and served as both the guitarist and vocalist of and utilized the alter ego Mary Goore. He also used this name during his brief stint in Crashdïet and as a guest contributor on Scurvy's lone 2002 album.

Nergal and Forge have been chummy for quite some time now and the Behemoth leader even accidentally unveiled him as the long-speculated Papa Emeritus figure in Ghost back in 2014.

Forge's voice is perfectly suited for "Under Your Spell," a dusty saloon rocker lined with dreary chords and melodies that offset the quick snare rolls to create a dynamic sense of drama and theater.

Excited to get one more song out in advance of the release of the new record, Nergal exclaimed, "Here we go folks! We’re back again, this time with 'Under The Spell' featuring Mary Goore. It’s rockabilly on steroids - I love the song. It’s a part of Me and That Man that we hadn’t yet explored in this form. For now, enjoy the single, full album will be with you soon!"

Watch the music video for "Under Your Spell" below and follow along with the lyrics as well (via AZ Lyrics).

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2 will be released on Napalm Records on Friday (Nov. 19) and you can order your copy of the album here.

Me and That Man, "Under Your Spell" Lyrics

The anger I bear in my heart cannot be tamed

I was born to this world branded with blame

They kept me for ages in prison called Earth

Wearing the mark of the devil since my rebirth The dark era's rising, you've been forewarned

I was born to this world to take it by storm

Unleashed from the pit, straight out of hell

Behold my return, you're under the spell I raise my eyes

And pray to the moon

With open arms

I welcome my doom

I raise my hands

And hail midnight sun

Saint or profane?

Beware everyone! My hunger for power and glory cannot be tamed

Marching to conquer this world, with no guilt nor shame

Unleashed from the pit, straight out of hell

Behold my return, you're under the spell I raise my eyes

And pray to the moon

With open arms

I welcome my doom

I raise my hands

By Satan, I swear

Forever to dwell

Under the spell Forever to dwell

Under the spell

