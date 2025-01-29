On Tuesday's Loudwire Nights (Jan. 28), Janiece Gonzalez and Alex Wein joined Chuck Armstrong to dive into the world of their band, Mean Mistreater, and celebrate the upcoming release of their second studio album, Do or Die.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"Mean Mistreater is a rock and roll band and we're all about having fun, going fast and just grabbing life by the balls," Wein, who serves as the band's guitarist, told the Loudwire Nights audience.

Vocalist Gonzalez added, "We've been really just pedal to the metal for this whole year, on the road, recording, promoting."

A relatively new band — Mean Mistreater formed in Austin, Texas, in 2023 — there is an obvious excitement that Gonzalez and Wein have as they prepare for the release of the follow-up to their debut, Razor Wire.

"We're just really, really amped about this band and we're stoked. We're not stopping anytime soon."

READ MORE: 25 Rock + Metal Bands You Might Not Know, But Will in 2025

The bandmates were keen to share how well the whole band works together, highlighting the chemistry they have when they write and make music. The end result of that chemistry is a fresh metal sound that gives a nod to the classics that have come before while forging a distinct path ahead.

"We just play the music that we like to listen to," Gonzalez shared.

"Without it being super derivative, I'm stoked to be compared to other really great bands, but it's just stuff I like to hear and sing."

What Else Did Mean Mistreater Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Where they came up with the band's name: "Muddy Waters used 'mean mistreater' as a song title, so I figured [it's] kind of moving it back on down to heavy metal. Now we're using Mean Mistreater."

Who some of their influences are: "Straight out of San Francisco, Chastain is my all-time favorite ... There's a lot of punk influence in the way that I write and the way that I sing, too."

Why they put so much effort into making memorable, unique album art and merch: "I just want to put stuff out there that I want to wear ... Shout out to our album artist, Edgar Regalado, another Texas artist."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Janiece Gonzalez and Alex Wein joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Jan. 28; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.