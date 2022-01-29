Watch One of Meat Loaf’s Final Appearances on Upcoming ‘Ghost Hunters’ Episode

In one of his last appearances, rock legend Meat Loaf joined the Ghost Hunters team to investigate the "Haunted House on the Hill," an old farmhouse in Tennessee. You can watch a clip from the episode below.

Meat Loaf was no stranger to the paranormal. According to a press release, he first teamed up with Ghost Hunters for a 2009 investigation and worked with them numerous times afterwards. He was also long-time friends with Jason Hawes, a member of the ghost hunting team from the show.

"A lot of people don't realize with Meat Loaf [is] that he's been investigating claims of the paranormal for a long time," Hawes says in a preview of the episode, released on the Travel Channel Facebook page. "That's actually what sparked our friendship, and we've been hanging out ever since." Meat Loaf joined the team one final time in September of 2021 to investigate the farmhouse. Due to terrifying rumors of otherworldly activity plaguing the property for decades, the new owners wanted to assure the community their home doesn't harbor any dangerous entities.

"In memory of our friend and fellow paranormal investigator," Travel Channel wrote with the preview of the episode. "We were blessed to have spent one last investigation with you."

Meat Loaf's Ghost Hunters episode will premiere on discovery+ Feb. 12.

Meat Loaf died on Jan. 21 at the age of 74. Best known for the Bat Out of Hell trilogy, he was one of the best selling musical artists of all time.