Rock veteran and self-proclaimed “sex god” Meat Loaf recently did an interview with the Daily Mail, where he claimed 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg “has been brainwashed” and that climate change is a hoax.

Meat Loaf said in 2012 that he holds many right-wing and left-wing political views, claiming he wasn’t a Republican despite endorsing, and campaigning with, Mitt Romney in 2012. However, the Loaf made it clear he stands with more conservative minds regarding climate change, explaining why he feels sorry for Greta Thunberg, who was named Person of the Year by Time Magazine.

"I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t,” Meat Loaf says. “She hasn't done anything wrong but she's been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

According to NASA, Scientific American and other sources, “97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists” agree that climate change is real.

Meat Loaf, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice earlier in the decade. When Trump asked the musician if he should run for President, Meat Loaf emphatically answered, “Absolutely. I would vote for you. In fact, I’ll help you with your campaign.”