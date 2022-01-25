Meat Loaf Songs + Album Streams Surging After Musician’s Death

There's has been renewed interest in Meat Loaf's music catalog, with streaming numbers surging in the aftermath of the singer's death. According to Billboard, streams of the musician's catalog have jumped 2,583 percent since his passing on Jan. 20. There's also been significant increase in both album and song sales as well.

According to Billboard, from Jan. 21 (the day his death was announced) through Jan. 23, on-demand audio and video streams of his music rose to 15.9 million, well up over the 593,000 peak he was at between Jan. 18-20.

The biggest song surges are among his most popular tracks. "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" had 3.2 million streaming plays between Jan. 21-23, up from the previous 186,000 over the prior tracking period (Jan. 18-20). The song has also been featured in the recent Pam & Tommy trailer for the upcoming Hulu series.

"Paradise by the Dashboard Light" rose from 147,000 to 3.1 million streams, while "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," another Bat Out of Hell album favorite, climbed to 1.9 million streams.

Billboard also revealed some sales increases as well, with digital sales of Meat Loaf's catalog rising 21,298 percent to 54,000. Of all his songs, "I'd Do Anything for Love" topped the sales with 17,000 sold over the Jan. 21-23 period, with the two aforementioned Bat Out of Hell favorites peaking in the 11,000 range.

Meat Loaf's discography also saw 19,000 in albums sales over the tracking period, lead by Bat Out of Hell with 13,000 of those sales, followed by Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell with 3,000.

Revisit some of his most sought after songs in the players provided below.

