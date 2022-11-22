Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Calls On Metallica to ‘Step Up’ for Torch-Passing ‘Big 4′ Show

Back in 2011, the iconic "Big 4" bill united thrash metal icons Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax together for a handful of dates, and that's an experience Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has been keen to replicate for some time now. In fact, in a recent interview, he once again put out the call to Metallica to "step up" so that another "Big 4" show could happen, perhaps with a twist that Mustaine also suggested.

While speaking with Songfacts, Mustaine voiced his desire to play more "Big 4" dates even if it's just a solitary show. "I really think it's time for the guys in Metallica to step up, and us do one last round, see if we can get Slayer to come out of retirement and do a 'Big 4 passing of the torch' to the new Big 4," stated Mustaine.

"It would remain to be seen who they are, but I have a feeling it would include some of the players we already mentioned," he continued, elaborating on the idea of "passing the torch" to a new generation of players. Earlier within that discussion, Mustaine was pressed for some of his favorite guitarists, with him mentioning members of Trivium, Lamb of God and Arch Enemy among his choices.

Further discussing his "Big 4" revival proposition, the Megadeth leader stated, "I think it would be really cool symbolically if we did something at like, the L.A. Coliseum, even if it's one show and that's it. Slayer is from Los Angeles, so it would probably make it more convenient for them to go home at night. I personally have been hoping for this for a while, and I keep asking and asking and asking. They're just not into it. But that's up to them."

While the Big 4 haven't played together as a four-band bill since those "Big 4" shows, various combinations of those four acts have performed on other tours together.

This is not the first time that Mustaine has pushed for more "Big 4" collaboration. Earlier this year, he also spoke in another interview about how he felt it would be great if the "Big 4" could unite to mentor young bands. "The four of us still have so much authority and power and we could do so many great things," stated Mustaine at the time.

The Megadeth frontman added, "[We could] have a meeting of the minds as these four figureheads — the metal Mount Rushmore — and think of something special we could do to really benefit young bands and musicians and artists."

"It would be great to help them avoid some of the situations we got into with contracts and substances," says Mustaine. "Because most bands make their mistakes right at the beginning of their careers. I'd love to be a mentor to some of these guys and to really help them out. That would be a really good way to give back."

Back in 2018, Mustaine also pushed for another "Big 4" date to take place as part of Slayer's farewell tour, but it never came to fruition.

At present, Megadeth have one more show in 2022, participating in the Hell & Heaven Metal Festival in San Mateo Otzacatipan, Mexico on Dec. 4. But you can look for Dave Mustaine and company heading to Knotfest Australia for a series of shows in late March next year in support of their latest album, The Sick, The Dying ... and the Dead!. Keep up with their touring here.