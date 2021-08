The Metal Tour of the Year - Megadeth & Lamb of God with special guests Trivium and Hatebreed!

- August 31 at Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

- September 1 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California.

- September 2 at Concord Pavilion in Concord, California.

