Megadeth Fans Hilariously Discuss Which Lyrics to Use on a Date

You may not have realized it, but Megadeth lyrics may actually hold the key to success on a date.

In a humorous Megadeth Reddit thread, one fan proposed that they were getting ready to go on a date with a girl and asked which of Mustaine's lyrics they should use in conversation.

Is Megadeth's Dave Mustaine lyrical prowess the key to unlock a woman's heart? Well, we're still waiting on a follow-up from the author to see how it all turned out. But Reddit users were quick to drop lines from Megadeth songs that could double for dating banter.

So which Megadeth lyric were fans most in support of dropping on a date?

Megadeth Fans Name Most Popular Lyrics to Use on a Date

The top comment on the thread with the most votes was "Immense in my girth, erect, I stand tall." That lyric comes from the band's song "Polaris" off the Rust in Peace album. It was nearing 250 votes at press time.

"Polaris" may be the holy grail of pickup lines, as the second most votes came from a separate lyric in the song - "I spread disease like a dog / Discharge my payload." The lyrics was introduced by multiple commenters with the biggest discussion yielding 148 votes, while another 21 came from additional posters.

Megadeth, "Polaris"

What Else Was Mentioned?

Three other Megadeth lyrics had also received over 100 votes from fans on the thread. First up was "Mechanix" from the Killing Is My Business album. The desired lyric? "Made my drive shaft crank / Made my pistons bulge / Made my ball bearing melt from the heat."

"It gives me a migraine headache / Sinking down to your level," was another favorite from "Sweating Bullets" off the Countdown to Extinction album. It should be noted that multiple fans also suggested, "Hello me / Meet the REAL me" from the same song, which was closing in on 100 votes.

And finally, from "Peace Sells" from the Peace Sells ... But Who's Buying album, "And what do you mean I don't pay my bills? / Why do you think I'm broke, huh?"

READ MORE: Dave Mustaine Shares the Key to Writing a Successful Thrash Song

One other fan proposed a funny exchange that could also occur, suggesting, "Wait for an awkward moment of silence, then out of nowhere, 'weedely weedely woo weedely woo backa daka daka weedely woo (insert 48 more seconds worth of guitar solo noises)."

They add, "It's a very bold strategy that exudes confidence and charisma. She will either love it, and you will get laid.... like A LOT, or she will think you are strange and/or mentally challenged. Then she will leave and immediately hop on Reddit and write a 600 - 800 word post about the weird date she just had."

Who knew Dave Mustaine had such lyrical game? See what other suggestions were dropped in the Megadeth Reddit thread.