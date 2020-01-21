Megadeth Are Back: Video + Set List From First 2020 Show

Megadeth are officially back, making their return to the stage for the first time since leader Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer last summer. The band played a 12-song set in Helsinki, Finland on their European tour supporting Five Finger Death Punch and fan-shot footage as well as the set list can be viewed below.

The set leaned heavily on Rust in Peace, from which four songs were tabbed for the set — "Dawn Patrol," "Hangar 18," "Poison Was the Cure" and, for the encore, "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due." Five other albums were represented with the Grammy-winning "Dystopia" title track being the lone track to be played from the band's latest record of the same name.

While the tour had been on the books since September, fans had reservations about whether Mustaine would be fully recovered and ready to get back on the road. He confirmed that he was indeed back earlier this month, to the delight of fans around the globe.

Megadeth's trek with Five Finger Death Punch and openers Bad Wolves continues through Feb. 20 and the remaining stops can be seen here.

With the band back on tour, many are hopeful that the group's writing sessions will yield a new album in 2020. It's been in the works for quite some time and will mark the first studio effort with drummer Dirk Verbeuren, who took over once Chris Adler, who made his only contribution on Dystopia, stepped down in 2016.

Megadeth, "Dystopia" Live (2020)

Megadeth, "Dawn Patrol" + "Poison Was the Cure" — Live (2020)

Megadeth, "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due" — Live (2020)

Megadeth Set List — Jan. 20, 2020 (Helsinki, Finland)

01. "Hangar 18"

02. "Wake Up Dead"

03. "Sweating Bullets"

04. "Dawn Patrol"

05. "Poison Was the Cure"

06. "Trust"

07. "A Tout le Monde"

08. "She-Wolf"

09. "Dystopia"

10. "Symphony of Destruction"

11. "Peace Sells"

Encore:

12. "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"